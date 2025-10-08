California declares Hindu observance an official state holiday

Millions of Indians have flooded the United States in recent years. Now, their political force is being felt in one of their most popular destinations, California.

On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law that will make Diwali, also known as Deepavali, a state holiday. The bill, sponsored by assembly members Ash Kalra and Darshana Patel, will take effect on January 1, 2026.

'This day is marked as the 15th day of the month of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar of each year.'

The law amends relevant sections of the code of civil procedure, the education code, and the government code.

The new law designates Diwali as an official state holiday. In the text, this day is marked as "the 15th day of the month of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar of each year."

Preparations for the Diwali festival Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Diwali often falls in October or November of the Gregorian calendar accepted universally in the West.

According to Britannica, Diwali is a festival celebrated in Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism, and sometimes Buddhism. The name derives from the Sanskrit term "dipavali," meaning "row of lights," and celebrates the victory of light over darkness.

According to a Pew Research study published in May 2025, "960,000 out of the nation’s Indian population of 4.9 million, or 20%, live in California."

Other states with large Indian populations include Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois.

California is the third state to make Diwali an official state holiday, following Pennsylvania and Connecticut, according to the AP.

