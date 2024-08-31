California officials ticket disabled Navy veteran known as the 'Bubble Pirate' for 'littering prohibited fluids'

A disabled Navy veteran turned bubble artist has been ticketed by California officials for "fluid littering."

Sandy Snakenberg, 63, is an entertainer known as the "Bubble Pirate." For more than 10 years, Snakenberg has dressed like a pirate and entertained communities with his creative bubble performances.

"I was just enjoying blowing the simple bubbles that you blow and people walking by were enjoying them," he told KSWB-TV. "I got kind of hooked sharing the joy of it."

Snakenberg, a self-described "bubble-ologist," lives out of his van, where he stores all of his equipment and props.

"I was becoming more involved with bubbles, more professionally, making my own juices, my own devices. I did a TED Talk while in Singapore," Snakenberg told Fox News.

Snakenberg's 2016 TED Talk is titled: "Lessons of the Bubbles." The video is described as Snakenberg's "journey and lessons learned not just from the bubbles but from his observations of others when exposed or re-exposed to their magic."

Snakenberg — who has dyslexia — said he makes his living from his bubble artistry and entertainment.

However, the Bubble Pirate was recently hit with a ticket for the crime of blowing bubbles.

Last week, Snakenberg was performing his usual "Bubble Pirate" show at La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California.

A ranger with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department issued Snakenberg a ticket for "littering prohibited fluids" on the park grounds.

The Bubble Pirate allegedly asked the park ranger to note on the ticket that the liquid in question was from bubbles, but the officer did not oblige.

A San Diego Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson told Fox News, "The City of San Diego values the rights of community members to engage in expressive activity in City parks, including artistic expression. This does require those engaging in these activities to do so in accordance with other City codes and regulations, including those related to littering and disposal of waste."

The spokesperson continued, "In this instance, Park Rangers attempted to educate the individual numerous times that the residual substances from the bubbles are in violation of the City’s municipal code as it relates to littering (SDMC 63.0102(c)(8) Littering). The individual uses up to six gallons of liquid per day with the residual chemicals ending up in the lawn areas, which can cause damage to the grass."

The spokesperson concluded, "After witnessing numerous violations and receiving complaints from other park users, Rangers issued the lowest level citation available."

The San Diego municipal code for littering states: "It is unlawful to leave or scatter about any boxes, empty or otherwise, waste paper, remains of meals, newspaper, tobacco, remains of any material capable of being smoked, or rubbish of any kind, except that such material and matter may be deposited in receptacles provided for such purpose."

Snakenberg said, "If I thought I was in any way damaging the environment or hurting people, I wouldn't be around very long. I've been doing this for over 10 years."

The Bubble Pirate told the San Diego Union-Tribune, "I'm not doing anything wrong. The rangers said my solutions are harming the grass, but I make it myself and know that it doesn’t harm the environment. I tested it on a friend’s property by pouring it out on the lawn and there was no damage. I have talks with the parents on the safety of my solutions. I’m really big on environmental safety and audience safety.”

Snakenberg noted that he places a tarp in the area where he creates the bubbles and disposes of any excess bubble solution offsite.

"It’s not just my livelihood, it’s something that is actually part of the community now," he told KSWB-TV.

Snakenberg said he wasn’t surprised by the citation because he had been “given a heads-up by the community” that law enforcement had been cracking down on this type of littering.

The Bubble Pirate declared, "I'm not going to quit because I’m not doing any harm. If I was doing something wrong, I wouldn’t be doing it. But I will be coming back against the rangers’ advice."

Snakenberg said on Instagram, "This Bubble Pirate will be continuing public performances at La Jolla cove when I am not otherwise engaged at other events. And (as the officer communicated) will likely get more citations."

Snakenberg is scheduled to appear in court in October.

In May, the city of San Diego began cracking down on yoga classes held at public parks.

A city spokesperson told KGTV-TV:

The City of San Diego’s Municipal Code prohibits groups consisting of four or more people engaged in commercial recreational activities like yoga, fitness classes and dog training from gathering in parks without a permit and can only operate in certain designated areas. Picnics and other gatherings of 50 or more also require a permit in parks, beaches and bay. The applicable municipal code (SDMC 63.0102) has been in effect since 1993, and recent updates to the policy have clarified the activities for which necessary permitting applies. These updates went into effect March 29 and are in place to ensure these public spaces remain safe and accessible to all users at all times. Park Rangers, police and lifeguards have the authority to enforce these codes to ensure public safety in San Diego’s parks and beaches.

Some yoga instructors pushed back against the city and argued that their classes are free to join, but participants can donate if they enjoyed the class.

