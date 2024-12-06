'Call Her Daddy' host laughs at reported price tag for campaign's cardboard set: 'Like no, that was not six figures'

The host of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast laughed at a report about the price the Harris campaign paid for a set for their infamous interview.

'Oh my God, it was gorgeous! But like, it wasn't that nice.'

Alex Cooper made the comments during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times about the election. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Cooper's popular podcast but was later ridiculed when the reported price tag for building an interview set was revealed.

"It's hilarious," Cooper said.

"My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures, so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures," she laughed.

Sorkin asked her if she believed that the campaign paid that much for the set.

"Absolutely not!" she shouted. "With love to them! Oh my God, it was gorgeous! But like, it wasn't that nice."

The audience laughed at her comment, and she responded by elaborating.

"It wasn't like gorgeous marble! Like no, that was not six figures!" she added.

Harris was mocked by some when she agreed to be interviewed on the podcast about sex and dating in New York. The campaign faced even more ridicule for the reported price tag of a set after the devastating election losses.

While Harris failed to persuade voters on Cooper's relationship podcast, the Trump campaign has been widely praised for the strategy to seek male voters through President-elect Donald Trump's appearances on podcast shows like "The Joe Rogan Experience." The voter gender gap explains much of Republicans' success in the election.

Cooper's podcast gained popularity at Barstool Sports before she signed a deal with Spotify reportedly worth $60 million. She has since signed on with SiriusXM for a reported $120 million.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!