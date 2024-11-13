Joe Rogan and Theo Von share their reaction to Trump’s victory on election night — ‘America is brighter’

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Joe Rogan and Theo Von recalled their reactions to Trump’s victory on election night. As it turns out, the two comedians watched the election together at a watch party/comedy festival at Rogan’s Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas.

“Yo, how fun was election night at the Mothership?” Rogan asked.

“It was baffling, man. I mean, it was crazy,” Von said, before the two erupted into laughter.

“It was so much fun,” Rogan reiterated, calling the atmosphere “so positive.”

Von then recalled the revelries that took place — “People were dancing, people were smoking weed. … Adam and Eve were in there,” he laughed.

“It felt like America is brighter,” Rogan added. “We were moving towards this insane world where we were being controlled by liars, we were just being gaslit left and right. We saw it all over the media, we saw it all over the news — things that were right in front of your face … There's just so much craziness and then all of a sudden — poof!”

