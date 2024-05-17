Woman finds camera pointed at toilet in public bathroom of chiropractic clinic in California

Police are investigating the discovery of a video camera pointed at the toilet in a public bathroom at a clinic in California.

A worker at the Joint Chiropractic on the McBean Parkway in Valencia found the camera taped in a cabinet in the bathroom and reported it to the front desk. The worker spoke to KTLA-TV but didn't want to be identified publicly.

'They were definitely aiming to record people using the bathroom, people’s private parts.'

“I kind of freaked out, like what is this?” she said. “I took pictures and put it in my pocket and went to the front desk.”



She said that it was connected to a power bank and was likely feeding live video to the pervert who put it there.

“It was like 3 by 3, so really tiny and black, so it blended in pretty well,” she explained. “I didn’t know what to do at that point.”

The bathroom is used by the staff and patients at the office, both men and women, and occasionally children.



“Kids go in that bathroom,” she continued. “Women, men, a mix of people go in that bathroom. I don’t know why someone would do this.”

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a possible invasion of privacy.

“It was pointed directly at the toilet, so they were definitely aiming to record people using the bathroom, people’s private parts,” the woman added.



The business released a brief statement about the incident:

At The Joint Chiropractic, the safety of our staff and patients and the integrity of the service we provide are always our highest priorities. We are aware of the matter in question and have contacted the appropriate authorities.

Police said no suspects have been arrested in the case, and it remains under investigation.

An epidemic in South Korea

Hidden cameras in bathrooms and other private rooms have become a plague in South Korea where perverts are posting videos to online subscription rooms for others to watch. In some cases, the videos are used to blackmail famous actresses and other celebrities, and some women have committed suicide because of the threat of humiliation.

One report said that sex crime prosecutions in South Korea that involved illegal filming grew 11-fold from 585 cases a decade ago to 6,115 cases in 2017.

Here's a local news report about the incident:

