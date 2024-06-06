WNBA's Cameron Brink says 'younger white players' have privilege because they look more feminine than 'masculine' players

WNBA player Cameron Brink said that young, white players in the league have privilege because they appear more feminine than some of the more "masculine" looking women in the league.

Brink was the second-overall draft pick for the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA draft, only behind Caitlin Clark.

The 6'4'' player was asked about her first few games in the professional league and how she hopes to change it for the better. Brink was asked what the most tired narrative around women's sports was and referred to herself and Clarke as having certain expectations placed upon them.

She said the idea that veteran players are "against the rookies" or the "old-school versus new-school" narrative was one that she didn't particularly buy into.

"I feel like Caitlin Clark has that the worst right now, but even I get that. ... We're expected to be perfect. We were drafted to high-drafting teams coming off of losing seasons, which is fine. It's a learning process. But people expect us to be perfect, and it's freaking exhausting."

'I will not rest until the W is even more iconic than it is now.'

Brink was also asked in her interview with Uproxx what part she wants to play in making the WNBA a more "iconic" league.



She responded by saying that she wants to grow the fan base to "support all types of players." By that Brink appeared to mean that she would prefer if fans also supported players who don't look "feminine."

"I will acknowledge there's a privilege for the younger white players of the league. That's not always true, but there is a privilege that we have inherently, and the privilege of appearing feminine. Some of my teammates are more masculine," Brink claimed. "Some of my teammates go by they/them pronouns," she added.

Brink partially blamed herself for dressing "femininely" and said that she wants players to be popular for reasons other than their looks.

"I want to bring more acceptance to [masculine women, pronoun users] and not just have people support us because of the way that we look. I know I can feed into that because I like to dress femininely, but that's just me. I want everyone to be accepted — not just paid attention to because of how they look."

The basketball star was asked to finish the sentence "I will not rest until ..." to which she replied, "I will not rest until the W is even more iconic than it is now."

