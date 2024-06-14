Canadian city's bizarre PR stunt to celebrate Pride Month goes viral after online ridicule: 'Pathetic attempt at propaganda'

The official social media account of a Canadian city was mocked and ridiculed into oblivion when people noticed that its public relations stunt was completely nonsensical.

Fredericton's social media team posted a message supporting Pride Month with a video of a man appearing to be painting the rainbow colors on a crosswalk.

"Downtown Fredericton is looking a little brighter this morning as City crews paint the PRIDE sidewalk in front of City Hall," the account wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This is one small step on our long road together toward a more inclusive and safe society for all!"

Eagle-eyed social media users immediately noticed something odd about the worker.

"I was going to ask why he needs the hardhat, but then I noticed there's no paint on the roller," responded social media raconteur David Burge.

The post was so widely lambasted that it garnered more than 10 million views.

"If North Korea were producing propaganda like this at least they’d probably be competent enough to use a roller that had paint on it rather than pretending to paint with a dry roller," read another tweet. "Canada is so embarrassing."

"This is a pathetic attempt at propaganda right here lol. This guy isn’t painting anything," read another response. "His paint roller is dry as f*** lol. If y’all are gonna do something like this at least make it believable."

"Look! It's a magic paint roller that doesn't need actual paint," said another detractor.

"The roller identifies as red. It’s perfect: everyone can see that it’s not, but the roller is mentally ill, and just sees itself as red," responded another user.

"The epitome of government efficiency: painting on the street without paint on the roller," replied another critic.

Some also noted that the account had shut off responses to the tweet.

The missive might have been in response to controversy over felony charges being filed against an adult and some teenagers who had left black scuff marks on a Pride crosswalk with their scooters. A scooter rental company then announced that the LGBTQ+ crosswalk would be designated a "no-go zone" for its scooters.

Fredericton is the capitol of the Canadian province of New Brunswick. It is located in eastern Canada and includes about 63k residents.

