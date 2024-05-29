Canadian MPs wear bracelets to mark 'Menstrual Hygiene Day'

Some members of Canada's Parliament donned bracelets and marked "Menstrual Hygiene Day."

"People don't bring their own toilet paper to work, so they shouldn't have to bring their own pads and tampons. We changed that. We put free menstrual products in federally-regulated workplaces. This bracelet is for Menstrual Hygiene Day," Seamus O'Regan Jr. noted in a post on X, which included a photo of the bracelet.

'People who get their period deserve affordable menstrual products.'

Canadian MP Lisa Hepfner also showed off one of the bracelets in a social media post on Tuesday. "People who get their period deserve affordable menstrual products - period. On #MenstrualHygieneDay we wear our Menstruation Bracelets - representing the average menstrual cycle - to fight back against the stigma and continue to work towards a #PeriodFriendlyWorld," she noted.

"On #MenstrualHygieneDay, we commit to a future where women and girls who menstruate can realize their full potential, without unfair barriers. This means access to menstrual products, education, and advancing sexual and and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) around the world," Ahmed Hussen noted in a post that features a photo of him and two women wearing the bracelets."Today we wear bracelets the length of a menstrual cycle to break the stigma, while supporting the rights of all women and girls for a more #PeriodFriendlyWorld," another post added.

A post from the United Nations declared, "Periods are just as natural as breathing. Without periods, no one would be here."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

