NASCAR driver calls Mexico City a 's***hole' — immediately sent to 'cultural sensitivity' training

A NASCAR driver was too honest about his experience in Mexico while hosting a livestream, and now his team feels he needs re-education.

Carson Hocevar, currently the 20th-ranked driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, was preparing for the Viva Mexico 250 race in Mexico City and was livestreaming himself using a driving simulator to practice the track. Blaze News reviewed the livestream video on X, where it was posted by a user.

With the question from a viewer "are u a fan of the track" visible on screen, Hocevar began describing his experience in Mexico City, and it was his description of the lack of safety in the city that landed him in hot water.

'[If] it wasn't so easy or feel so locked down like you can't leave anywhere, it'd be a great experience.'

Hocevar began by saying that if "the travel was better, if getting here was easier, if you felt safer getting to and from everywhere," it would be a much better experience — but he did not stop there. The driver unleashed even more descriptors of the trip that were holding him back from having a good time.

"If it wasn't such a s***hole, if the track limits were a little better enforced, if it was gonna be a little bit better of a race and it wasn't so easy or feel so locked down like you can't leave anywhere, it'd be a great experience. It'd be an absolutely great experience. If you take all those out, it's unbelievable."

FEATURED: UFC fighter vows never to fight in 's***hole' Mexico again

The 22-year-old admitted "the track itself is fun" and that the venue is a "great park."

However, it did not take long for Carson's racing team, Spire Motorsports, to conspire with NASCAR for a hefty fine of $50,000 and a bevy of excuses from the team as to why the young driver's comments were unnecessary.

In a press release, Spire Motorsports said Hocevar's fine would be split between the Mexican Red Cross, a nonprofit battling childhood malnutrition, and "local NGOs that improve education, health, and housing in 22 Mexican states."

Carson is now also subject to "mandatory cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training," with the racing team citing the word "respect" written on their cars as a reason for the training.

"Carson Hocevar's recent comments made during the livestream fell short of that standard," the team wrote.

FEATURED: Is the Mexican president ENCOURAGING riots in America?

Carson Hocevar drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 14, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Hocevar issued a groveling apology on his X page less than two hours later, doing a complete 180-degree turn on his previous remarks about the city.

"Whoa everybody, the truth is the truth," the driver stated.

"You guys want me to be me? It was me who said it and it was me who apologized after actually taking the time to explore the city and feel the passion of every fan in attendance," Hocevar continued. "I appreciate the opportunity to learn and I knew before this weekend what respect means to this organization and I didn't meet the standard so I got what I deserved."

On top of "learning these lessons in the public eye," Hocevar said he brought negative attention to his team and chalked it up to "growing up in front of" the fans. "I'm just me. I'm trying," he said.

"It just doesn't always go the way I want and I bring a lot of this on myself," Hocevar concluded.

NASCAR has some legitimacy in their reactions, sports reporter Alejandro Avila told Blaze News. At the same time, "sending the man to their version of 're-education' camp is ridiculous."

Avila added, "Just fine him behind closed doors or let it go."

Hocevar's no. 77 car finished 34th out of 37 drivers in Mexico City, with just two drivers not finishing the race.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!