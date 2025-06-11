Is the Mexican president ENCOURAGING riots in America?

Los Angeles was burning, via angry protesters speaking out against Trump’s deportations over the weekend, and the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, appeared to encourage it — despite claiming she did nothing of the sort.

“If necessary, we will mobilize, because we do not want taxes on the remittances from our fellow countrymen, from the United States to Mexico,” Sheinbaum said in a statement that’s landed her in hot water.

“He’s got these tariffs on the foreign remittances, and she’s very upset about what’s going on this country, that we’re actually cracking down on all of her people who are coming here and all of the lack of doing due diligence that her country did, and the people who didn’t come from Mexico, who went right on through,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“They were like ‘Could I see your papers please,’ and they’re like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m just passing through, going to the United States,’” she continues. “So she’s very upset that this gravy train for the cartels and the coyotes has run out.”

Not only does it appear that the Mexican government did not do due diligence in protecting Mexico's own borders, but BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden can’t understand why those who are protesting in favor of Mexico, and against America, live here.

“This is the weird thing, right, number one, they’re flying flags of the country that they left. Why aren’t you back there? Just go,” Marsden says.

“This is something that I have literally asked them,” Gonzales says. “I have literally asked them here in Dallas at the anti-ICE protest in Dallas, they’re all waving Mexican flags, and they were all yelling in my face, ‘Viva Mexico.’”

“Why don’t you just go back if you’re so proud of that country that you want to wave that flag here? Why are you staying? Makes no sense,” she adds.

