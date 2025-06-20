Partially undressed man found in back seat of car with 15-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, police say

Texas police said they arrested a man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met on Snapchat after seeing him get out of a car with the girl while partially undressed.

On Monday, a bystander called police to report a suspicious car at a park on the west side of San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. When police responded, they said they saw the man step out of the back seat of the car.

Gonzales admitted to police that he had met the teenager through Snapchat and Instagram.

Police said he was wearing shorts but that his underwear had fallen to the ground.

He then drove away, and police said they witnessed him disregard two stop signs. When they pulled him over, they discovered a 15-year-old in the car with the man they identified as 30-year-old Nathan Gonzales.

Gonzales admitted to police that he had met the teenager through Snapchat and Instagram and had been communicating with her for a long period of time. He claimed that he did not know she was 15 years old.

He was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child and booked at the Bexar County Jail. He was given a bond of $125,000.

A video on the Facebook page from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows Gonzales in police custody.

Experts warn parents against allowing children to be on social media unsupervised because of the prevalence of online sexual predators on social media sites.

