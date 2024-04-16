Street Fighter creator Capcom introduces 'localization team' to push cultural sensitivity and 'inclusivity' in video games

Video game company Capcom announced that it has a team dedicated to ensuring that sensitivities, cultural references, gender, and sexuality are accurately reflected in certain parts of the world.

Simply put, Capcom wants to ensure adequate levels of wokeness in whichever jurisdiction its games are released. The massive Japanese company behind iconic titles like Street Fighter and Resident Evil employs over 3,300 workers with hundreds of million in revenue each year.

The company recently introduced its Capcom Localization Team to the world, starting an X page for the sector in late 2023. While some may see localization as a matter of translating and introducing products accurately into different markets, Capcom explained in a post that it is much more than that.

"Beyond mere translation, we're diving into the art of cultural adaptation, preserving context, and inclusive storytelling. Join us as we unravel the intricacies that make games resonate worldwide," the company enthusiastically wrote.

Capcom appeared to champion cultural relevancy over staying true to its writers' original dialogue or works, stating that certain phrasing needed a "cultural remix" to ensure that the "vibe" is preserved.

"Lost in Translation? Nah! Preserving the vibe is key. Jokes, references, and even gameplay elements might need a little cultural remix. It's important to find that sweet spot to make sure players get the intended experience without feeling like something got lost in the process."

Perhaps most disturbing were the company's special carve-outs for cultural sensitivities and inclusivity.



"Cultural Sensitivity in Characters" was noted as needing to be, of course, "culturally sensitive."

"What may be acceptable in one culture might be offensive in another," Capcom wrote. The company added that references should avoid stereotypes and mustn't dare portray any specific culture as negative.

Furthermore, Capcom emphasized "inclusive language" and "representation," denoted by a rainbow emoji. According to the company, "localization" efforts certainly mean "promoting inclusivity through language and representation."

This involves adapting "gender-specific language, cultural norms, and diverse perspectives."

This can be "very challenging," the company admitted, due to grammar issues related to different backgrounds that people can "identify with."

"This woke ideology that Capcom is embracing is evil and is directly opposed to Christianity. Reject it," John F. Trent, editor in chief at That Park Place, told Blaze News.

Trent isn't the only video game fan to notice the constant embrace of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the developer level.

Developers behind the latest Star Wars Outlaws video game, Massive Entertainment, were noted for denouncing oppression and inequality in a series of images about what equality means to them.

The company's page regarding commitments placed attending Pride parades and climate change as some of their top priorities.

Canadian developer BioWare came out in support of Transgender Day of Visibility, a day declared by President Biden to support specific sexualities.

The company claimed on X that "trans people have always been a part" of its video games, despite the company having made no public mention of such ideologies in over two decades of operations that started in 1995.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

