Career criminal, 32, allegedly beats 76-year-old man to death at Chicago bus stop. But he's reportedly just getting started.

A 32-year-old career criminal allegedly beat to death a 76-year-old man at a Chicago bus stop Monday night, WLS-TV reported.

But his night of crime reportedly was only beginning.

Surveillance video shows two people standing at a bus stop near 95th and Halsted Streets on the city's south side, the station said.

WLS noted that the silent clip shows the 76-year-old man hitting the 32-year-old suspect, but it's unclear what led to that altercation. However, the 32-year-old retaliates, punching the 76-year-old and shoving him to the ground, the station said.

The station added that it paused the video at that point because what follows "is too disturbing," noting that the 32-year-old goes on to "beat and kick the victim multiple times, before eventually walking away."

WLS said Chicago police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m., found the 76-year-old victim on the ground with apparent trauma to the head, and took him to a hospital, where he later died.

With that — according to a police report the station said it obtained — the same suspect carjacked an SUV from a nearby McDonald's.

A 60-year-old grandmother told WLS she was in the restaurant when the suspect entered her vehicle while her grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — were in the backseat. The station said the suspect threatened to shoot the children and ordered them out of the SUV.

WLS, citing the police report, said the suspect took off in the green Kia Telluride. However, the SUV's owner told the station she tracked the vehicle's location through the girl's iPad still inside it.

Soon the suspect crashed the SUV in Schererville, Indiana, and police arrested the driver, the station said. Schererville is about 35 minutes southeast of the initial crime scene on the south side of Chicago.

WLS said it's not naming the suspect because he hasn't yet been charged with a crime in the case, but the station noted that he has a lengthy criminal record spanning nearly two decades.

More from WLS:

A 2019 case in Cook County charges the man with robbery and aggravated battery.



Court documents show that prosecutors say he repeatedly hit a man and then stole his bike in south suburban Glenwood.



He also pleaded guilty and served jail time for a 2015 robbery in Matteson and was charged with resisting arrest in 2010.

