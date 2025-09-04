Chicago thug accused of randomly punching mother of 11 in face, knocking her out on downtown street — and White House reacts

Kathleen Miles — a mother to 11 and grandmother to seven — lives in the northern Chicago suburb of Lake Villa but has been working in the downtown Chicago neighborhood known as the Loop for the last two decades, WGN-TV reported.

On Aug. 19, Miles told the station she was walking to a train with a co-worker along West Washington Avenue when a stranger punched her in the face. WLS-TV reported that it was a random attack.

Miles recalled to WLS that the culprit "hit me with such force" — so much so that it knocked her out.

Given President Donald Trump's concerns about violent crime in Chicago — and resistance to him intervening from the likes of Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker — the White House didn't hesitate to share with Blaze News its perspective following the latest physical attack there.

"Just like President Trump has been saying, violent crime in Chicago is a serious problem. Instead of denying the problem, Democrat leaders like Pritzker should look at the tremendous success the president has had stopping violent crime in D.C. and beg the president to do the same for their cities," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Blaze News. "Stopping violent crime shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but Democrats are making it one.”

The next thing Miles remembered was waking up in a hospital, WLS said, as her co-worker was "standing above me" and saying, "You've been assaulted."

She then passed out again, WLS said, adding that she then came to and recalled her daughter saying, "Hi mama, I'm here. You're OK."

The colleague who was with Miles later told her that a male came between the two of them, shoved them apart, and hit her in the face, WLS reported — a punch that left Miles with several broken facial bones and a concussion.

Police told WLS that Miles was attacked by 32-year-old William Livingston. Police told Blaze News that Livingston was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery/public place, a felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct/bodily harm.

WGN said Livingston was arrested the same day of the attack. Cook County Jail records indicate Livingston was booked Aug. 21. Police told Blaze News his detention hearing also took place on Aug. 21. Jail records also indicate he's behind bars with no bond, and his next hearing is Sept. 15.

WLS said a records search produced 13 mugshots of Livingston going back to 2012 — and that a large number of those arrests were for aggravated assault and battery of both women and police officers.

"Like, what is enough?" Miles asked WLS. "You know, what does someone have to do? Where someone, where he's going to be, where they're going to be held accountable."

Here's a brief rundown of Livingston's violence over the last eight years, according to WLS:

In 2017, he was accused of randomly attacking two women months apart. Both cases were dropped.



In 2022, Livingston was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors said he punched and attempted to rob four women within 20 minutes in the Loop.



In 2023, while on parole, Livingston was arrested for hitting a woman in the face on North Michigan Avenue.



And in 2024, Livingston was sentenced to 100 days in prison after he punched a 15-year-old girl, also on North Michigan Avenue.

In regard to the 2022 attack, WGN's video broadcast shared a mugshot of Livingston that matches a mugshot Blaze News located on the Chicago Police Department's website for that same attack.

William Livingston. Image source: Chicago Police

Police said Livingston was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, after being identified as the individual who struck and attempted to take personal property from multiple female victims within minutes of each other. Police said Livingston was charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery/public place, two felony counts of attempted robbery, and one misdemeanor count of batter/make physical contact.

Cami Blechschmidt, a DePaul University student, described to WGN the random attacks against her and three other women that day.

“I felt a hand in my pocket, turned my head like that, and there was a man directly in front of me, and he punched me directly in the face,” Blechschmidt recounted to WGN in 2022. “We made eye contact, and like, he just had pure hate in his eyes. Just anger, pure anger.”

For Miles, enough is enough.

"It's 2025, and he's out," Miles told WLS. "And if he had been held accountable for his actions, then I wouldn't be sitting here with injuries."

Despite the trauma she's suffered, Miles noted to WLS that she'll be present at Livingston's Sept. 15 hearing at the Skokie Courthouse.

