Females caught on video punching, kicking, stomping restaurant waitress — reportedly after she rejected their refund demand

Video captured two females physically attacking a waitress in a Chicago restaurant last weekend. The females are seen kicking, stomping, and punching the waitress — and the attack reportedly came after the waitress rejected the culprits' refund demand.

Martha Garcia — owner of El Taco Azteca — told WBBM-TV two females wanted a full refund after they picked up a to-go order, departed, and then returned about 15 minutes later after having consumed nearly all their food and saying they didn't like it.

'I feel rage, primarily because something like this has never happened, and for it to be over $50 just doesn’t make any sense.'

The 23-year-old waitress told them she couldn't give them a refund, WLS-TV reported, and then things heated up.

Surveillance video shows one female walking behind the bar and tossing the waitress' cell phone into a vat of liquid, WBBM said, adding that the females also tried to destroy the restaurant's decorations. El Taco Azteca posted still images of the culprits from Saturday night's incident.

When the waitress, who is remaining anonymous, threatened to call 911, WMAQ-TV reported that the females turned their anger toward her. Surveillance video shows them punching, kicking, stomping, and dragging the waitress in an attack that lasted about two minutes, WMAQ added.

A cook tried to intervene, WBBM said. You can view WBBM's video report here.

WMAQ's video report includes the entire incident caught on surveillance cameras.

“I came in when I heard what was going on, and I was able to pull off one of her attackers," Garcia told WMAQ. "When I finally got them separated, one of them then turned to me and started swinging."

Garcia said her employee had bruises all over her, WMAQ added.

"Her head, her arms," Garcia told WMAQ. "And her other finger was broken."

Garcia walked the two female attackers out of the restaurant, WMAQ said, adding that the owner said she's hoping police find them before they repeat their offenses somewhere else.

"I'm concerned," Garcia added to WMAQ. "It's terrible, the situation."

Believe it or not, the two females actually called 911 when they were denied a refund, WMAQ noted, but the station said they were gone by the time police arrived at the scene.

The injured worker is taking time off, WMAQ also said.

The other restaurant owner, chef Carlos García, told WMAQ, “I feel rage, primarily because something like this has never happened, and for it to be over $50 just doesn’t make any sense."

He also has a message for the offenders, adding to WMAQ that “we’re going to find you whatever it takes. I’m putting everything I have into this."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!