Chaos ensues on ‘The View’ as co-host dares to encourage introspection over Harris’ brutal defeat

Since Donald Trump clinched the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday, the panel on “The View” has struggled to come to terms with the Democratic Party’s stinging defeat.



On Friday, an unlikely host, Sara Haines, attempted to provide the panel with an explanation of how Trump secured his sweeping victory. However, her insights were met with resistance from her fellow co-hosts.

'They voted for him because they needed help in their everyday lives.'

Haines is certainly no fan of Trump herself, having previously accused the president-elect of believing “facts are optional” and stroking “fear and hate every single time he opens his mouth.”

Earlier this week, Haines called for regulations on social media sites to combat what she considers misinformation, Blaze News previously reported.

However, on Friday, Haines shared a different message, encouraging her co-hosts to engage in some introspection regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss.

She criticized the Democratic Party’s messaging, calling it “condescending.”

“It’s condescending, the way that the left speaks to its voters. It really is,” she said. “The message of not being educated, being dumb and what’s wrong with America.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin retorted, “What is wrong with America?”

“My point is, I don’t blame Joe Biden. I don’t blame Kamala Harris. Go back as far as you want. I blame a messaging within the Democratic Party,” Haines said.

“You don’t blame the Republican Party at all?” Hostin snapped.

“Can I just finish my point, please?” Haines continued, adding that she "obviously" has a problem with the GOP and Trump. “The bigger question should be, yes, Sunny, why did they vote for him?”

Hostin argued that it was Trump's supporters who needed introspection.

“No, we need to be in introspective!” Haines replied. “If we voted for Kamala Harris, we need to say, ‘What didn’t resonate with the voters?’ You know what didn’t resonate with the voters? When they were saying we don’t feel safe, and the left focused on defund the police and bail reform.”

“When they were focused on renaming schools, there were people saying, ‘Hey, students are destroying colleges. I paid for that. I sent them there. They can’t learn,’ and everyone apologized for it and didn’t want to attend to it,” Haines continued. “They also denied the border was a crisis and kept saying, ‘No, no, no, it’s fine.’”

Joy Behar interrupted to mention that the Democrats supported a so-called border bill.

“My point is they [the voters] screamed and screamed and screamed. They didn’t vote for him because he’s a racist or a misogynist. They voted for him because they needed help in their everyday lives,” Haines concluded.

Throughout her speech, Haines faced multiple interruptions from Hostin and Behar.

Hostin claimed that the Democratic Party’s message to voters was not condescending but rather “one of joy and inclusiveness.”

Behar dismissed Trump supporters as racists and misogynists.

Haines replied, “Every racist and misogynist voted for Donald Trump; not everyone who voted for Donald Trump is a racist and a misogynist.”

Behar agreed with Haines. She earlier suggested that the Democratic Party has always supported the working class, attributing the loss to voters failing to pay attention.

Hostin, who on Thursday blamed “uneducated white women” and “Latino men” for Trump's victory, claimed that the incoming administration would allow for increased gun violence in schools and worker exploitation.