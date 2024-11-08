‘Uneducated white women’: ‘The View’ hosts have meltdown LIVE over Trump victory

The women of "The View" have secured a coveted spot in history after being unable to control their TDS-fueled reaction to Trump’s win while live on air.

“In Finland, kids in nursery school are learning to discern between fake news and real news. They should be teaching that in this country. Teach children tolerance, teach them to think critically,” Joy Behar told the panel, following Trump’s landslide win.

Then, panelist Sara Haines took that comment to what Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” called “banana’s town.”

“Well, it would help if we could regulate social media, ‘cause one of the biggest offenders is D.C. and Congress have not been able to do one thing in regards to the rogue corporations with social media,” Haines said.

“If only social media would have been regulated, this wouldn’t have happened,” Rubin comments, shocked by her admission. “It’s you guys, it's the mainstream media and the machine that has pushed all of the misinformation on us.”

However, Rubin doesn’t believe Haines had the craziest comment of the night — which was saved for Sunny Hostin.

“I’m profoundly disturbed,” Hostin began. “I think if you look at the New York Times this morning the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think that in 2016, we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration, but we know now.”

“We know now that he will have almost unfettered power, and so I worry not about myself actually, I don’t worry about my station in life, I worry about the working class, I worry about my mother, a retired teacher, I worry about our elderly and their social security and their medical care, I worry about my children’s future — especially my daughter, who now has less rights than I have,” Hostin continued.

The fearmongerer went on to explain that she now has “less civil rights” than she did before and that she is “profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming president of the United States.”

Of her other concerns, Hostin listed “mass deportation and internment camps.”

“As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed-race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country, and I think that it had nothing to do with policy, I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country,” she explained.

“What we did not have is white women, who voted about 52% for Donald Trump. Uneducated white women is my understanding,” she continued, adding, “So why do you think that uneducated white women voted against their reproductive health freedoms? And why do you think Latino men voted for someone who is going to deport them?”

“I don’t think white women like being called uneducated white women,” Alyssa Farah, the only sane one, fired back. “When you put people in these boxes, I think that’s a takeaway from this race.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.