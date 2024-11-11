Harris surrogate left stunned when he learns how many non-white voters supported Trump: 'Black, brown — everything?!'

A significant number of non-white voters supported Donald Trump for president, a fact that hip-hop radio host Charlemagne tha God appeared shocked to learn over the weekend.

During an interview on ABC News' "This Week," anchor Jonathan Karl asked Charlemagne — a stalwart Kamala Harris surrogate whose real name is Larry McKelvey — about the "demographics" of Trump's victory



What followed was a viral exchange in which McKelvey had a difficult time believing that a large number of non-white voters helped send Trump back to the White House.

"Trump got one out of every three voters of color," Karl told McKelvey.

"No," the radio host responded.

"Yeah — 33%," Karl affirmed.

"Really?!" McKelvey asked again.

"Yeah," Karl responded.

"When you say color, you mean like black, brown — everything?!" McKelvey asked, to which Karl responded by nodding his head in affirmation.

To his credit and despite his shock, McKelvey appeared to understand exactly why those non-white voters supported Trump and hand-delivered Harris a humiliating loss, citing identity politics, the economy, and immigration.

"I think some of this is a backlash to race and gender and identity politics. But man, most people, they just care about keeping food on they table and keeping a roof over their head. And I think sometimes people forget about that," he said.



In another moment of liberal self-awareness, McKelvey added that he believes the Democratic Party "forgot" about the working class — but Trump did not.

Later in the interview, Karl asked McKelvey why he thinks Trump performed well in liberal strongholds like Chicago and New York City.

"Because of dinner-table issues. Yo, it's literally that simple. Everyday people wake up, and all they want to do is have more money in their pocket, and they want to feel safe. I don't care if you're black, white, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, those are the two things that you're thinking about every day," McKelvey responded. "How can I keep some money in my pocket, and how can I stay safe?"

Not only that, but McKelvey slammed Democrats for largely ignoring the border crisis.

"Trump is saying build the wall. And when [Republicans] were telling you that it was a problem, [Democrats] would say, 'No, it's not a problem. Let's create sanctuary cities and let's bring the people into our cities,'" he observed. "And so when they started putting those illegal immigrants on the buses and on the planes and sending them to those sanctuary cities, what did they say then? 'No, don't come.'"

"So it looked like the Republicans were right and Democrats were wrong," McKelvey admitted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!