Charles Barkley blasts 'petty' women 'hatin' on Caitlin Clark' after new WNBA star 'gettin' y'all a** private charters'

NBA legend and broadcasting king Charles Barkley chastised "petty" women who he says are "hatin' on Caitlin Clark" after the new WNBA player's marketing power has infused the league with a ton more money — even to the tune of "gettin' y'all ass private charters."

Outkick said Barkley's rant on Wednesday echoed strong words of support for Clark from NBA superstar LeBron James: "The one thing that I love that she's bringing to her sport? More people want to watch. More people want to tune in. Don't get it twisted. Don't get it f***ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA. But for her individually, I don't think she should get involved on nothing that's being said. Just go have fun. Enjoy. I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before. I've walked that road before. I hope she kills."

Barkley could not have agreed more, airing his sentiments amid laughter from fellow commentators on TNT Sports. Here's his hilarious rant:

"You women out there, y'all petty, man! Hey, LeBron, you are 100% right on these girls hatin' on Caitlin Clark. Y'all petty girls! I expect men to be petty 'cause we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for gettin' y'all ass private charters, all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes!"

Barkley added that others instead should be giving Clark "her flowers" due to her accomplishments.

Indeed, the Indiana Fever's number-one draft pick has been drawing huge crowds wherever she plays, resulting in a near 250% increase in WNBA ticket prices. Outkick added that the league even granted charter flights — which is what Barkley referenced in his rant — due to rosy financial prospects over Clark's popularity.

What have others been saying?

WNBA player A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces said Clark is more "marketable" because she's white, telling the Associated Press that race is "a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don't want to see."

Outspoken sports pundit Jemele Hill told the Los Angeles Times that “we would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity. While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”

