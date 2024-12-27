Conservatives love RFK Jr. and Trump's deportation plan but want Mike Johnson out as speaker, poll finds

Grassroots Republicans and conservatives said President-elect Donald Trump's No. 1 priority upon taking office should be fixing illegal immigration and conducting deportations.

A new poll of attendees at AmericaFest, an event coordinated by political commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, revealed interesting sentiments among Republican supporters.

AmericaFest attendees are typically considered very politically active and are willing to pay top dollar to see commentators and politicians like Trump and Tucker Carlson or even comedians like Rob Schneider.

Kirk revealed the results of the poll on his X page. They showed overwhelming support for Trump's policies and Cabinet picks.

"71% of respondents STRONGLY support primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who vote against ANY of President Trump's Cabinet choices," Kirk wrote with an attached graphic. "Only 14% oppose primary challenges."

Among Trump's Cabinet nominations, respondents were most excited about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services director, with FBI director nominee Kash Patel a close second. RFK and Patel were by far the most popular nominations and were named as the No. 1 picks at 35% and 31%, respectively.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Fox News host Pete Hegseth were among the other names respondents provided.

'Trump's #1 issue on day one should be securing the border ...'

For Trump's policies, attendees voted that Trump's top priority when taking office should be "illegal immigration/border security/deportations."

"A massive 63% majority said that Trump's #1 issue on day one should be securing the border and deporting illegal immigrants who are already here," Kirk continued.

Trailing far behind as the second-most pertinent policy was pardoning those arrested for their participation in January 6, with "cutting spending/national debt" listed third.

Kash Patel (FBI director nominee) was the second-most popular Trump Cabinet nominee at AmericaFest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A whopping 62% of those polled disapproved of Mike Johnson's performance as speaker of the House, with 58.8% answering "no" to the question "Do you think Mike Johnson should remain Speaker of the U.S. House?"

Kirk noted that just 22% approved of Johnson's performance as well.

The front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028 was overwhelmingly JD Vance at 59%, with Donald Trump Jr. in second at 17%; 11% were undecided.

In terms of what attendees thought of their political opponents, 35% predicted California Governor Gavin Newsom will be the 2028 presidential nominee for the Democratic Party, while 17% thought it may be Vice President Kamala Harris once again.

At the same time, over 90% of respondents said they would support indicting Anthony Fauci for his role in "illegally funding the creation of Covid-19 in a Chinese lab."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

