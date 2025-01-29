Chicago-area Democrat mired in scandal reportedly joins all-out brawl at public meeting, loses shoe, thrown to floor

Chicago-area Democrat Tiffany Henyard — already mired in scandal — reportedly joined an all-out brawl at a public meeting Tuesday night, losing her shoe and getting thrown to the floor in the process.

During the public comment portion of the Thornton Township Board of Trustees meeting, activist Jedidiah Brown ended his time behind the microphone by telling Henyard — the township supervisor — "You gone, bitch."

'It was one thing when the guys were fighting, but when she jumped in it, I was just taken aback. I was floored.'

Video shows Brown walking forward, apparently back toward his seat, before he turns around. At that point, WBBM-TV reported the Brown started getting into it with Henyard's allies — including her boyfriend, Kamal Woods — and the fisticuffs commenced.

Witnesses told WBBM that Henyard — who was seated with trustees at the front of the room — ran toward the melee in the back of the room. WBBM said it was unclear if Henyard was trying to break up the fight or get involved in it, but "she did lose a shoe and was thrown to the floor."

Resident Gerald Williams told WLS-TV that Henyard "jumped in" to the fight and "hit her head on the table, so I don't know. She might be injured." Williams added to the station that such behavior "should never happen. I just couldn't believe that it came to that."

"It was one thing when the guys were fighting, but when she jumped in it, I was just taken aback. I was floored," resident Alicia Nichole also told WLS.

South Holland police told WLS that officers responded to the Thornton Township building "upon reports of a fight between two individuals. However, those individuals had dispersed from the scene prior to police arrival, so no arrests were made."

WBBM said the fight ended the board meeting, which never formally adjourned, and that police removed everyone from the building. Thornton Township is a little less than a half-hour south of Chicago.

WLS added that there have been no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the fight; the station said it also spoke to Henyard's attorney, who said he might have a statement later.

More from WLS:

The meeting came the day after former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered a scathing report to Dolton's board of trustees, alleging a pattern of mismanagement and deception by Henyard, who is also Dolton's mayor. Henyard's attorney has not commented on the report.



Lightfoot said Henyard and members of her administration have routinely kept Dolton trustees in the dark about large expenditures including for travel, meals at local restaurants, and purchases at various retailers.



And Lightfoot says her months-long investigation uncovered similar practices in Thornton Township.

Adding to the drama, WBBM reported that Henyard had hired her boyfriend, Woods, to run the township youth program — and many on the board and in the community have questioned the work that Woods and another Henyard ally, William Moore, ever did in Thornton Township.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board's newest trustee, Stephanie Wiedeman, made a motion to put Woods and Moore on administrative leave, and the board did so immediately, WBBM said.

But Henyard tried to prevent the trustees from voting on the matter, WBBM said, adding that Henyard contended that placing Woods on leave is a personal attack.

"No, and this is political retaliation, so again, thank you for the lawsuit," Henyard said after the vote, according to WBBM. "Because you all just picked certain individuals. You all didn't come in here and do no research, so I appreciate it."

You can view video reports here and here about the brawl.

