Chicago mayor fawns over Kamala Harris, implies 'racism' governs the US in bizarre rant about Trump

Editor's note: This article has been adjusted to correct the context of Johnson's reference to "immunity." He was referring to the Sonya Massey case, not to presidential immunity, as the article previously stated. We regret the error.



Brandon Johnson, the radical Democratic mayor of Chicago, railed against former President Donald Trump and extoled the supposed virtues of presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a bizarre speech before the National Association of Black Journalists convention.

On Wednesday evening, several hours after Trump deftly handled "gotcha" questions from hostile media figures with the NABJ, particularly Rachel Scott of ABC News, Johnson took to the stage at the convention to mischaracterize Trump's record on race.

'You literally have the power to write our liberation into existence.'

According to Johnson, Trump — who barely escaped with his life just a few weeks ago when a bullet intended for his head instead tore through his ear — believes that "violence should have immunity, particularly when it's done against black people."



Johnson's reference to "immunity" related to the recent death of Sonya Massey, a black woman in Illinois. Trump told the NABJ panelists that he knew of the case and that it "didn't look good" but defended police and police immunity from prosecution in general.

Trump also has a lengthy track record of wanting to protect the lives of young black men who die by violence at alarmingly high rates, especially in Chicago, the city Johnson currently oversees.

"If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!" Trump tweeted just days after taking office in 2017.

Ignoring the ample evidence that Trump is not a racist, Johnson also mentioned an old lawsuit from nearly 50 years ago to try and support his argument that Trump harbors animosity toward black people.

"He is so bad at what he does," Johnson said of Trump, "he was sued by the Justice Department because he was refusing to house black people."

Johnson is correct that Trump and his father were sued in the 1970s over alleged racial discrimination in housing practices. However, that case was settled out of court without any admission of wrongdoing on Trump's part.

Even as Johnson distorted Trump's record on race, he still claimed the former president "sits in the office of lies."

By contrast, Johnson could hardly contain his admiration for Kamala Harris.

Occasionally using the cadence of preacher, Johnson claimed that "only an amazing God can take an Indian and a Jamaican and create somebody in his image. A black woman."

Johnson further insisted that against Kamala Harris, Trump "ran into blackness" and "the unconditional love" and "the masterpiece of the black woman."

"Then came along a black woman, by the name of Kamala Harris, who took on banks and corporations during the housing crisis and settled billions of dollars to ensure homeowners get to experience the true, full expression of the American dream," he gushed.

Finally, Johnson addressed his audience of black journalists and implied that, even with him in charge of Chicago and after nearly four full years of the Biden-Harris administration, black people are still second-class citizens in a country hopelessly marred by "racism."

"You literally have the power to write our liberation into existence," Johnson cried. "You have that power — the power to make sure that racism is not the prevailing form of governance, but that hope and aspiration becomes the reality of people across America."

A portion of Johnson's NABJ speech can be viewed here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!