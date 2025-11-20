Chicago mayor obliterated by ActBlue strategist over 'absolutely insane' response to woman set on fire on train

The horrific attack on a woman on a public train in Chicago has garnered angry responses from many — but the Democratic mayor was not one of them.

The 26-year-old victim is in critical condition after a man doused her with a liquid at about 9:30 on Monday night and then lit her on fire on the CTA Blue Line train. The man fled from the scene, and police later arrested 50-year-old Lawrence Reed as a suspect.

'The issue is violent misdemeanor offenders & how to stop. Be part of the solution, Mayor.'

When asked to comment on whether the suspect should have been on the streets in the first place, Mayor Brandon Johnson initially called it an "isolated incident," according to a Chicago Tribune reporter.

"This is an isolated incident, and I don't see this as some sort of trend. And again, the level of accountability that has to happen in this moment, I trust that the federal level will do its part," Johnson said.

"As awful and as horrific as this tragedy is, this is an isolated incident. As we continue to invest more in our public transportation system, we want people to feel safe," he added, "and that's why I'm doing my part to ensure that these investments are getting right to the people."

Many on social media thought his response was not proportional to the depth of pain the innocent victim suffered.

"Downplaying this as an isolated incident is absolutely insane," replied Carter Christensen, a communications strategist for ActBlue.

"Brandon Johnson's minimization of a woman being randomly set on fire on Chicago's public transportation system is absolutely appalling," another user responded on social media.

"Loop Punchers hurting women too. The issue is violent misdemeanor offenders & how to stop. Be part of the solution, Mayor," another response reads.

"Some dude in Chicago with 49 prior arrests lit a woman on fire in public. But somehow this dips**t can't say he should have been in jail," another response reads.

"Yes it's an isolated incident but maybe if his f**king city doesn't stop releasing these pieces of s**t then it can quickly go from isolated to infrequent until it becomes a common incident," another added.

Reed has reportedly been arrested more than 70 times in Cook County alone and has at least 13 convictions.

Johnson offered more serious comments at a press conference later where he expressed "shock and horror" at the attack.

"This is an absolute failure of our criminal justice as well as our mental health institutions. This individual was charged with dozens of felonies over the past three decades," Johnson said. "He was clearly seriously mentally disturbed and was a danger to himself and to others. The system that we had failed to intervene. ... We're also praying for her family at this time. This is a horrific tragedy that should have never happened."

Reed is facing federal terrorism charges over the incident. Police have since said they have evidence that he filled a bottle with gasoline at a gas station just 20 minutes before the attack.

