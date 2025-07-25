More details from terrifying Alabama bunker child rape case: Shock collars, torture, and possible tie to Mexican gang

Law enforcement authorities are releasing more terrifying details from horrific child rape allegations involving an underground bunker in Alabama.

Police were tipped off about the possible abuse at a storm shelter used as a bunker in the small city of Brent in February, as Blaze Media previously reported. What they discovered has led to dozens upon dozens of charges against seven individuals, and police believe there may be more victims as well as perpetrators.

'I know God's forgiveness is boundless, but if there was a limit to it, I think we've reached it.'

"I've been in law enforcement for 33 years, and this is absolutely the most horrible thing I've ever seen when it comes to the victimization of children," Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said about the case. "I know God's forgiveness is boundless, but if there was a limit to it, I think we've reached it."

Prosecutors said that 10 victims aged 3 to 15 years old were taken to the bunker and sexually assaulted and tortured for the sake of clients who would make "appointments" and paid as much as $1,000 a night. Some of the children said they were drugged.

Some of those arrested were parents of children that were abused.

Rebecca Brewer, 29, was reportedly paired up with 29-year-old Andres Velazquez-Trejo and had three children with him. She also had at least one child from a previous relationship.

41-year-old Sara Louise Terrell was arrested along with several others with the surname Terrell, but police were still trying to determine their relationship.

Ricky Terrell allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl, while Sara Terrell allegedly used an animal training collar with shock capability on at least one child.

“He would tie one child to the bed, one child to a chair, and one to one of the support poles,” Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jones said of Trejo. “Then he would allow people to pay to have sex with the children."

Wade said that the Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation because it believed there's a link to the Mexican gang Sureños, based on the human trafficking involved.

Jones said it might have been a blessing in disguise that the children were drugged in order to limit their memories and some of the trauma from the alleged abuse.

"I'm hopeful ... that they won't have near the trauma they would have had if they had not been drugged," he said.

Charging documents said that 21-year-old William Chase McElroy allegedly admitted to fondling a male victim and raping at least one girl, while Dalton Terrell allegedly confessed to have sexual intercourse with a minor.

Timothy St. John, 23, is charged with bestiality, among other charges, for allegedly having sex with a dog.

RELATED: Woman sentenced to life in prison for 'abhorrent' abuse of infant

When asked about what they might do with the bunker, the sheriff was unsure.

"We will see what can or should be done about that," he said. "If I had my way about it, we'd blow it up."

The children are in state custody.

"No child deserves this, the power and control of it, the stealing the innocence of a child, and the horrible victimization they went through with these monsters," Wade said.

"They're getting the medical help they need, the emotional, psychological help we can best provide them," he added. "Some of the older children will carry this vividly for the rest of their lives. You can't heal from this, but you can move on as best you can."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!