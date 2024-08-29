Missouri woman allegedly molested 13-year-old girl she met while attending church, police say

Missouri police say they arrested a 25-year-old woman for sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl she met while attending a church.

St. Louis County Police said they were alerted to the alleged abuse by the victim's mother, who went to police after reading her daughter's diary.

'Her relationship with the alleged victim took place outside of the church.'

Police identified the suspect as Brandi James and held her at the county justice center on a bond of $300,000. She is charged with one count of child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

An investigation produced cellphone messages that allegedly support police allegations that James had engaged in sodomy with the child at least two times. The victim reportedly spoke to police about the incidents.

Police believe that James met the child while they both attended the House of Deliverance church in Bridgeton.

The senior pastor of the church made it clear in a statement that James had never worked for or volunteered for the church in any capacity.

“Brandi James is not now, nor has ever been, an employee nor mentor at the House of Deliverance Church,” said Pastor Eric Battle. “Her relationship with the alleged victim took place outside of the church without any involvement with the church. All employees and volunteers at the church are required to submit and pass a criminal background check. The church is and has been willing to assist in the investigation in any way we can.”

He went on to confirm however that James was a member of the church.

Police released the suspect's booking photo in hopes of getting help from the public to identify other possible victims.

Photos of the church and the suspect's booking photo can be seen on KTVI-TV's news report on YouTube.

