Chip Roy tells Glenn Beck GOP should give DOGE 100-day 'runway' but will not accept debt increase 'in exchange for nothing'

Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) said Republicans need "actual understanding" of what type of budget cuts President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk plan on making before they allow more debt spending.

Roy said yesterday that he was not going to "raise or suspend" the debt ceiling without significant spending cuts attached to a bill.

"No apologies," he added to a post on X before tagging Trump and other Republicans.

Trump had stated on Truth Social that he felt Roy is "just another ambitious guy, with no talent."

The incoming president then said he hoped some other candidates were getting ready to go after Roy in a primary.

"He won't have a chance!" Trump added.

Roy spoke to BlazeTV's Glenn Back on Friday and said that during a meeting with people he described as "less conservative," "something" leaked out of the room and made its way down to Trump that made Roy seem "resistant" to the president-elect's plans.

"We need actual understanding of what the cuts will be," Roy continued. "Otherwise, what you're asking us is to accept a $5 trillion limit in our credit card increase in exchange for nothing, literally, in exchange for nothing but hope."

"Unfortunately, while I was trying to make the argument that we needed something in order to get the votes, someone leaked that down to Mar-a-Lago, and the president reacted. So now I have to now manage that," he added.



At the same time, Roy said he was making the argument to conservatives that Trump, Musk, JD Vance, and Vivek Ramaswamy all need to be given the chance to implement their plan with the incoming Department of Government Efficiency.

Roy said he asked colleagues for a little more than three months of leeway.

"We need to give the president runway. We need to give him his first 100 days. We need to appreciate and respect JD and Vivek and Elon and all the people ... everybody involved for the president to achieve the objective."

When Beck said that most Trump supporters "don't trust the people in the room" but do trust the system being implemented with DOGE and Trump, Roy agreed.

"We don't disagree. And yesterday morning, I was making that precise argument."

Roy continued to critique the idea of raising the debt ceiling on his X page, making simple posts like "cut spending," while also offering more detailed thoughts.

"Currently, I'm against raising the debt ceiling without major spending cuts/reform. Congress needs to feel the pain of their actions and confront reality," he wrote late Thursday.

Trump said on Friday that Congress needed to either eliminate the debt ceiling or "extend [it] out to, perhaps, 2029."

