Who is funding Zohran Mamdani?

If government-funded grocery stores didn’t tip you off that something was off about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, some recent findings about his past should do the trick.

Mamdani is currently in a very comfortable lead and according to the polls will likely win NYC’s mayoral race, but a recent report claimed that the beloved socialist is tied to the man who funded and staged the anti-ICE riots.

“The anti-ICE riots that weren’t organic. They weren’t grassroots. They weren’t by accident. They weren’t a coalition of outraged individuals who all gathered together to voice their grievances against the government. No, no. They were paid. They were staged. They were orchestrated,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler explains.

The man in question behind these anti-ICE riots is Neville Roy Singham, a billionaire who lives in Shanghai.

“Now remember, American citizens don’t get to just live in China the way that we in America allow foreigners to live in our country. In order to live more than a visit to China, that requires special permission from the Chinese Communist Party, which evidently was obtained by Roy Singham, who lives there with his wife,” Wheeler says.

His wife, Jodie Evans, is the founder of the anti-war organization Code Pink.

“You know those angry naked feminists that march around? That’s Jodie Evans’ organization,” she says. “Roy Singham is the man behind the violent riots that we have seen in recent years in the United States of America. Roy Singham funds pro-Hamas groups on college campuses.”

When Zohran Mamdani was in college, he started a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, which Wheeler says “in and of itself is association with Roy Singham,” but it “just touches the surface.”

On July 12, 2025, the New York Post published an exclusive report on a woman associated with Mamdani’s campaign.

“This report received a fraction of the attention it deserved given what a bombshell revelation it includes,” Wheeler says.

The report claims that the niece of Roy Singham spearheaded the Jews for Zohran Mamdani campaign in order to give the “Israel-bashing candidate” cover from anti-Semitism accusations and win Jewish voters.

Jews for Zohran Mamdani is also working with city comptroller Brad Lander and Rep. Jerry Nadler to persuade more Jews, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Dan Goldman, to back Mamdani for mayor.

“Zohran Mamdani is not just the front-runner, he’s the presumptive winner,” Wheeler says. “He might soon be mayor of the biggest city in the United States, but his rise to prominence was not organic, wasn’t grassroots.”

