'Over my dead body': Chip Roy slams Senate NDAA provision that would require women to register with Selective Service

A proposed National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025 would require women to register with Selective Service, according to the Senate Committee on Armed Services' executive summary.

The NDAA would amend "the Military Selective Service Act to require the registration of women for Selective Service," according to the summary, which also notes that the "Committee voted 22-3 to advance the NDAA for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 to the Senate floor."

'Almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service.'

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas registered his staunch opposition, responding to the provision by tweeting, "You can go straight to hell. Over my dead body."

Currently, men are required to register with Selective Service and could be conscripted in the event of a draft.

"Almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service," according to sss.gov, which notes that the agency's mission is "to register men and maintain a system that, when authorized by the President and Congress, rapidly provides personnel in a fair and equitable manner while managing an alternative-service program for conscientious objectors."

The House passed an NDAA proposal on Friday that includes a section to require the automatic registration of men with Selective Service.

The House-passed NDAA would amend the Military Selective Service Act by inserting language stating, "Except as otherwise provided in this title, every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six, shall be automatically registered under this Act by the Director of the Selective Service System."

Roy was one of the 211 House Republicans who voted in favor of passing the NDAA on Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!