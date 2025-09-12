Chris Cuomo says Elon Musk has 'exhausted his usefulness' — says they both could be murdered next

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made an odd comment about the possible death of Elon Musk, as well as his own.

On his show, "The Chris Cuomo Project," the host reflected on the shock of Charlie Kirk's murder, which happened September 10 on a university campus in Utah.

'I don't know what it's about with him, and I don't give a s**t, to be honest.'

Cuomo was remarking on how he believed social media has become a "tool of destruction" in America when he went after X owner Musk for a recent post Musk made in which he called the political left "the party of murder."

"When the richest man in the world, who controls the most powerful platform in our media, writes that 'the Left is the party of murder' and then decides — Elon Musk, I'm talking about — the stupidest genius I've ever been around," Cuomo ranted without returning to his point.

Cuomo stated he will not "excuse" Musk's remarks "because he's autistic," while adding that he believes Musk is "morally bankrupt."

The insults toward the X owner continued, and along with more harsh rhetoric, Cuomo began discussing the idea that Musk could get murdered.

Autistic people "don't all say the stupidest thing at the worst time," Cuomo said about the South African. "All right? I don't know what it's about with him, and I don't give a s**t, to be honest. He has, in my opinion, exhausted his usefulness."

Despite dismissing Musk as no longer useful, Cuomo followed up those statements with, "Does that mean he should be murdered? No. Because that's not how I see the value of human life."

Strangely, Cuomo followed that by saying he would not be surprised if Musk were assassinated.

"But would I be surprised? No. I wouldn't be surprised if it's me. I mean, that's where we are. It's who we are. That's who we are."

The former nightly CNN host continued with an overall message that America has become a place hell-bent on fomenting "division and hate."

"There are not one or two; there are many people who do not see the murder of this young man as wrong. And there are just as many, or more, who see his murder as something to be avenged," Cuomo said, opposing both sentiments.

"That word [avenged] usually means, 'I'm now going to kill one of yours,' right?" he asked rhetorically.

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk was assassinated that day. Photo by Trent Nelson/Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Cuomo took issue not only with Musk's words about other political ideologies, but about the entrepreneur's claim that some media outlets are "anti-White."

"He goes on this thing about why black is capitalized and why white is not," Cuomo said.

Musk had asked the New York Times on X, "Why is 'white' always in lowercase, but Black is uppercase" in its articles.

While Cuomo's issue with Musk's question was unclear, the format directive comes directly from the Associated Press, which guides writing standards for media in the United States.

The AP announced in 2020 that "black" should be capitalized, but not white.

"White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color," the organization wrote as a justification.

The Chicago Manual of Style, however, which is often used for historical journals, decided it would capitalize both "black" and "white," due to what it considers a cultural shift in meaning for the words, but it also wanted to remain consistent.

