Chris Cuomo says he's now regularly taking ivermectin after unapologetically shaming those who said it worked

Disgraced former CNN talking head Chris Cuomo recently revealed that the very life-saving drug he helped smear during the pandemic now courses through his veins.

Background

Ivermectin, an inexpensive anti-parasitic drug with anti-inflammatory properties, was approved for use in humans in 1987 and has since been one of the most commonly prescribed medications in the United States. For discovering some of the ways it could be used to save human lives and stave off blindness, William C. Campbell and Satoshi Omura were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2015.

"[If] ivermectin is what those of us who have looked at the evidence think it is ... the debate about the vaccines would be over by definition," said Bret Weinstein.

This life-saving and prize-worthy generic medicine underwent a sudden rebrand during the pandemic after various scientists and doctors realized it could be used as a cheap and effective way to treat COVID-19 infections. Among the various indications that the drug worked was a June 2020 study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Antiviral Research, which showed that ivermectin inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures.

Evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein told Tucker Carlson in July 2021, "[If] ivermectin is what those of us who have looked at the evidence think it is ... the debate about the vaccines would be over by definition."

The mainstream media, the Food and Drug Administration, and various so-called experts — all apparently captive to the idea that the only way to treat COVID-19 was with expensive, novel vaccines produced by the pharmaceutical giants that routinely advertise on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — smeared the drug and those who dared prescribe it, suggesting that ivermectin was nothing more than a poisonous "horse de-worming drug."

Months into this campaign, the FDA warned in March 2021 that taking the drug could "cause serious harm," then in August leaned into the horse de-wormer smear, tweeting, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Serious y'all. Stop It."

The FDA was later sued over its misleading claims and ultimately settled in March. Per the terms of the settlement, the agency agreed to remove its anti-ivermectin propaganda from social media. However, the damage was already done.

Daniel Horowitz, the host of "Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz" on the Blaze Podcast Network and author of "Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial So This Never Happens Again," told Blaze News, "Words cannot fully capture the degree of human suffering from the war on alternative treatments at a time when the medical establishment had zero answers for patients — including those already vaccinated — with blood oxygen levels dropping. The war on ivermectin and similar drugs was so demonic that they would find every way possible to deny prescriptions and then filling them even at the pharmacies."

"It was so bad that doctors would tell families their patients were as good as dead, and that it was now time to pull the plug, but [would] still go to court to block their ability to use ivermectin as a last try," continued Horowitz. "I'm still haunted by nightmares of hundreds of sick people reaching out to me, desperate for treatment and access to the heroic doctors I was privileged to know."

Cuomo climbs aboard the bandwagon

Around the time the anti-ivermectin campaign was ramping up, Chris Cuomo still had a job at CNN, having not yet been canned over his role in disgraced former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal. Cuomo willingly partook in the horse de-wormer smear.

In one instance, Cuomo joined Don Lemon — who CNN later also ended up firing — in blasting people who considered taking ivermectin.

"People are getting, injecting drugs for animals and horses — oh my God," said Don Lemon.

"And people telling them to," Cuomo chimed in. "What person — you know you talk about like cancel culture and who to shame. Ivermectin. A de-wormer. Really? ... They need to be called out and shamed, brother."

'Nauseating' about-face

Cuomo, now with NewsNation, recently appeared on Patrick Bet-David's podcast where he was lightly grilled over his pandemic-era punditry. Bet-David showed Cuomo a viral video of a July 2021 CNN segment in which he berated Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) for refusing to take or push the COVID-19 experimental vaccine on the American public.

Bet-David asked Cuomo, "What's changed from that conversation with you and Byron to where you are today?"

"Well, a lot has changed and a lot needs to change that hasn't," replied Cuomo, adding he would not apologize.

"It was never personal. I believe as a leader, at that time, you had a duty to be thorough in what you were putting out there as opposed to just playing politics, ok. This was never as simple as vaccine good, vaccine bad. Politics made it that," said Cuomo, who is suffering from long-term health effects he resists attributing to the vaccines. "And it put us in a toxic environment."

"Do I now believe that we have data to support the fact that there are thousands of people who have adverse effects, that are not getting attention let alone treatment? Yes, and I fault government for that," continued Cuomo. "I do not fault myself for telling people at the time what the government was giving us as best practices."

Deeper into the podcast, Cuomo made a major admission.

"I'll tell you something else that's going to get you a lot of hits. I am taking a ... regular dose, you know whatever, of ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogeyman early on in COVID," said Cuomo. "That was wrong. We were given bad information about ivermectin. The real question is, 'Why?'"

"Everyone is going to say, 'Joe Rogan was right.' No, Joe Rogan was saying — yeah, we was right, but that's not what matters. What matters is the entire clinical community knew that ivermectin couldn't hurt you. They knew it, Patrick. I know they knew it. How do I know it?" continued the former CNN host. "Because now I am doing nothing but talking to these clinicians who at the time were overwhelmed by COVID, and they weren't saying anything, not that they were hiding anything. But it's cheap, it's not owned by anybody, and it's used as anti-microbial, anti-viral in all these different ways and has been for a long time."

"My doctor ... was using it during COVID on her family and on her patients and it was working for them," added Cuomo. "So, they were wrong to play scared on that. Didn't know that at the time. Know it now. Admit it now. Reporting on it now."

Horowitz told Blaze News, "For Cuomo to suddenly acknowledge he knew all along ivermectin worked while joining the COVID genocide bandwagon when it was actually needed is nauseating."

