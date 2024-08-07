Christian radio host's alleged mistress given life sentence over Ponzi scheme that stole millions from elderly listeners

Texas prosecutors secured a life sentence for the alleged mistress of a Christian radio host for her role in stealing tens of millions from elderly listeners of his show.

65-year-old Debra Mae Carter was convicted of money laundering in the Ponzi scheme that stole nearly $31 million from about 170 victims, mostly retirees. The scam ran over 10 years, according to the Tarrant County criminal district attorney.

'She has ruined so many lives. It's despicable.'

Prosecutors said Carter was the mistress to William Neil "Doc" Gallagher, who referred to himself as the "Money Doctor." Gallagher was previously convicted of forgery, securing the execution of a document by deception, theft of property, and exploitation of the elderly. He was sentenced in 2021 to three life sentences in prison with another 30 years that can be served concurrently.

"She is a blight on society," said Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Lori Varnell. "She's just a liar. That's what she does."

84-year-old Brenda Wilkerson lost the money she invested in Carter and Gallagher's scam. She said that she would have her mortgage paid off if not for the actions of the couple.

"Debbie Carter deserves life in prison," said Wilkerson. "She has ruined so many lives. It's despicable."



Police found $200,000 in gold and silver when they searched Carter's travel trailer. While Gallagher brought in the money from victims, Carter worked to funnel it through fake charities, rental homes, and land purchases in order to steal it.

The host ran the Gallagher Financial Group by advertising on Christian radio until he was convicted.

The video news report about the sentence from KDFW-TV can be found on its YouTube channel.

