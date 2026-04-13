Top Schumer aide joins Big Tech team whose CEO once called for Trump to deploy National Guard in San Francisco

A longtime communications director for Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is leaving Capitol Hill for the tech world.

Interestingly, the move comes six months after the CEO of the company he's joining apologized for suggesting President Trump should send troops into California.

'My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution.'

Alex Nguyen, Schumer's communications director for the past seven years, is headed for civilian life after nearly two decades working in the nation's capital.

According to Capitol Hill outlet Punchbowl News, Nguyen will become director of corporate communications for Salesforce, a customer service and automation-software company. Ally Biasotti, a previous national press secretary for Schumer, will take over Nguyen's old role.

In October 2025, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff apologized for saying he would welcome the deployment of National Guard troops to San Francisco — where the company is headquartered — stating, "We don't have enough cops, so if they can be cops, I'm all for it."

According to CNBC, Benioff faced blowback, and his remarks even sparked a resignation from board member Ron Conway, who reportedly told Benioff in an email that their "values were no longer aligned."

RELATED: 'Allows ICE to kick tens of billions' off voter rolls? Schumer’s SAVE Act claims keep getting worse.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This prompted Benioff to walk back his comments in a post to his X page, stating that he no longer believed "the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco."

"My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution," Benioff wrote, adding that he sincerely apologized for "the concern" his remarks caused.

In a subsequent post, Benioff shared a graph purporting to show that San Francisco Police numbers had plummeted since 2019, while noting that Salesforce had pledged $1 million in sign-on bonuses to SFPD recruits.

RELATED: CNN analyst delivers Democrats devastating news about base support

Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

Nguyen's transition to the Salesforce C-suite comes amid a data breach and rumors of increased layoffs at the company.

Salesforce has confirmed that thousands of customer records were breached, allegedly through a connected third-party app. The app provides a live-chat function that connects to Salesforce to convert customer leads.

At the same time, Salesforce has disputed rumors that the breach also revealed the company was planning to cut approximately 4,000 customer support roles.

According to Storyboard 18, Salesforce said the reported figure does not refer to new layoffs but rather a planned redeployment that was initiated in September 2025.

Schumer's team did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!