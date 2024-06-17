Chuck Schumer roasted over meltdown regarding burger blunder causing him to delete cheesy Father's Day post after being lit up

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made such a pandering, cheesy social media post on Father's Day that he was forced to delete it after commenters on social media pointed out a flaw in his half-baked idea.

Schumer attempted a rare attempt at being a normal American by posting a photo of him grilling on Father's Day. However, Schumer was seared over his Father's Day post of him grilling burgers and hot dogs.

On Sunday, the 73-year-old Democratic Senator attempted to identify as a "regular" American by posting a photo of him grilling on Father's Day.

However, Schumer staked his reputation on a social media post that was not pitch-perfect whatsoever.

Schumer believed he was on a roll and wrote on the X social media platform, "Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbeque with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill! Father’s Day Heaven!"

However, numerous social media commentators noticed that while the hot dogs were nearly done cooking, the hamburgers were rather raw. The issue became so scalding when they noticed that Schumer added cheese to a burger that was not cooked whatsoever.

According to Bon Appétit magazine the perfect cheeseburger recipe is:

For perfect cheeseburgers — because who doesn’t want a cheeseburger — slap on a slice of cheese once you flip the burgers and cover the grill for the last minute of cooking. American cheese is classic and is unmatched in meltability, but you can substitute cheddar for something sharper, or go with pepper Jack, Swiss, Muenster, or whatever cheese you love. Keeping the heat trapped in the grill will make the cheese melt quickly and evenly, meaning it’ll be perfectly gooey by the time the burger finishes cooking.

However, Schumer never cooked the burger on the one side, yet he still slapped the slice of cheese on the raw piece of beef. Suddenly, Schumer was in a pickle.

The internet quickly noticed, and beefed with the Democratic leader. Sen. Schumer attempted to catch up, but there were so many memes posted that he suffered a meltdown and deleted the initial post.

