Chuck Schumer's government corruption tip-line immediately backfires as it's flooded with complaints against Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) launched a tip-line for whistleblowers to report "abuses of power" in the Trump administration. However, Schumer's snitch portal immediately backfired after conservatives bombarded the tip-line with alleged abuses of power committed by Democrats.

On Monday, Schumer and Governmental Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-Mich.) announced a new portal for whistleblowers to lodge a complaint about "abuses of power."

'This is rich coming from Senator Schumer.'

“As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the executive branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth. We are prepared to issue demand letters, preserve public records, and pursue legal action where necessary,” Schumer and Peters wrote in a letter to "brave public servants and whistleblowers."

The letter described whistleblowers as the "backbone of government oversight and accountability."

"Whistleblowers are essential in helping uncover fraud and abuse in the federal government," the letter continued. "If you have information you want to share about wrongdoing, abuse of power, and threats to public safety, we stand ready to support you in your pursuit of truth and justice."

The portal is hosted on the website dedicated to Senate Democrats.

"Whistleblowers are a vital part of congressional oversight to hold the administration accountable," the site states.

Schumer wrote on the X social media platform, "I’m calling on our brave public servants: I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower."

Schumer likely did not receive the internet reactions that he had hoped for as conservatives flooded the tip-line with accusations of wrongdoing by Democrats.

Elon Musk mocked Schumer by telling his 217 million X followers that the responses to the tip-line are "comedy gold." Musk didn't stop there. The Tesla CEO added, "Look into this Schumer guy, he’s definitely done crime!"

Schumer's X post received over 33,000 responses, including no shortage of replies spotlighting Democrats for alleged abuse of power.

Blaze Media Carol Roth said, "I’d like to report Congressional insider trading as an abuse of power. Thanks."

"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin told Schumer to report himself.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) replied, "Great! I wanna report: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and the entire corrupt Democrat party that weaponized and abused the federal government for the past four years."

Conservative commentator Katie Pavlich wanted to report Schumer for previously threatening Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Judicial Network president Carrie Severino added, "'Threats to public safety...' This is rich coming from Senator Schumer, who stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, saying they would 'pay the price' for exercising judicial review."

Libertarian activist Spike Cohen noted, "Hi yes I'd like to report that the NSA has been illegally spying on all of us for decades, even after multiple federal court decisions have ruled that they can't."

Conservative columnist Mollie Hemingway implored Schumer to investigate Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California for his "intimate relationship with a Chinese spy."

Some X users used the portal to file complaints against Dr. Anthony Fauci and his role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) added, "Whistle blower protection is a joke."

Numerous online commentators jokingly wanted to report Schumer for his 2024 Father's Day social media post where he made a major grilling faux pas.

