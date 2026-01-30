Church invasion suspect arrested by feds is woke Minneapolis prosecutor's right-hand man

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday morning the arrests of several radicals who allegedly stormed Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18.

One of Don Lemon's fellow arrestees, Jamael Lydell Lundy, is a newly announced Democratic candidate for the Minnesota Senate who previously worked for Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum and now serves as the right-hand man for Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County’s Soros-backed prosecutor.

Moments prior to the church invasion, Lundy told Lemon on camera, "I’m here to support our community activists," reported the New York Post.

'They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country.'

"I'm currently a candidate for Minnesota state Senate District 65,” Lundy told the former CNN talking head. "I feel like it's important if you're going to be representing people in office, that you're out here with the people as well."

"We all we got," continued Lundy. "I'm actually married to an elected official; I work closely with elected officials, but direct action from the community, certainly within the lines of the law, is so important to show that we have one voice."

In footage of the subsequent church invasion, Lundy appears fully engaged in the mob's disruption of the Christian service and the parishioners' worship, pumping his fist in the air and shouting near the altar.

According to Lundy's campaign website, he is married to St. Paul City Councilwoman Anika Bowie, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's former political director.

In his role as Moriarty's intergovernmental relations manager, Lundy — who supported the "bananas with rice" Somali accused this week of spitting on federal agents — is responsible for interfacing with the federal government, reported the Daily Wire.

Lundy's radicalism is in keeping with that practiced by his anti-ICE boss, who launched a project with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other woke prosecutors on Wednesday aimed at "collaborating to ensure federal officials are held accountable when they exceed their lawful authority."

The non-straight prosecutor has been one of the more unhinged critics of federal agents' enforcement of federal immigration law in Minneapolis, claiming earlier this month, for instance, "If you do not have white skin, you are in danger of being approached by ICE."

President Donald Trump suggested those who stormed the church were "agitators and insurrectionists."

"These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act," continued Trump. "They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country."

Blaze News has reached out to Moriarty's office for comment.