CNN had to correct Harris surrogate on air after getting JD Vance's​ military record wildly wrong

Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) had quite the misfire while talking about the military record of GOP vice presidential pick Senator JD Vance, prompting CNN host Jim Acosta to correct her while on air.

While discussing the criticisms the Democrats' new pick for vice president, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has received for quitting the National Guard right before his unit was deployed for combat in Iraq, Smith claimed Vance had never served in the military.

"Well, here is Tim Walz, who enlisted when he was 17 years old. He served in the National Guard for 24 years. And I’m not aware of any military service that JD Vance has ever served. So let’s just make the comparison there," Smith said.

"Well, he was in the Marines," Acosta interjected.

'I think that's shameful.'

"OK, pardon me for that," Smith replied.

Not only did Vance serve in the Marines, he also was deployed to Iraq.

Walz has received heavy criticism from members of his National Guard unit and the military community at large for seemingly abandoning his troops right before they embarked on a critical mission.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz? When the U.S. Marine Corps asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that's shameful," Vance said about the issue.

Due to the large volume of criticism for Walz's military career, a panel on CNN said it may be 2024's version of John Kerry's "swiftboating."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

