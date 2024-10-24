CNN tries to pass off liberal prof from central casting as 'undecided voter'

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a CNN town hall event on Wednesday evening in Pennsylvania, where she took questions from so-called undecided voters.



One of those individuals was Carol Nackenoff, a political science professor at Swarthmore College, whom Anderson Cooper introduced as “a registered Democrat, who says she’s leaning towards voting for you [Harris].”

Cooper noted that Nackenoff “has yet to make her final decision.”

'If you could accomplish only one mayor policy goal that required congressional action, what would it be and why?'

However, Federal Election Commission reports revealed that Nackenoff has donated more than 50 times since 2009 to Democratic political action committees, including ActBlue, the Hillary Victory Fund, Hillary for America, and Bernie 2020.

Of the more than $2,552 the professor has reportedly donated over that period of time, only $25 — one donation in 2023 — went to WinRed, a fundraising platform for the Republican Party.

Since June 2024, Nackenoff has made six donations totaling $215 to ActBlue, a PAC collecting funds for the Harris-Walz ticket and other Democratic candidates.

One of those donations was earmarked for Bob Casey for Senate, a Democrat seeking re-election in Pennsylvania. Casey spoke at Harris’ Wilkes-Barre campaign rally in mid-September.

Another ActBlue donation was allotted to Gen-Democracy, a group that pledges to “defeat Trump” and “win back Gen-Z voters,” according to its website.

The remainder of Nackenoff’s ActBlue donations from this year were earmarked for the Democratic National Committee or general contributions to ActBlue.

During the CNN town hall event, Nackenoff asked Harris, “If you could accomplish only one mayor policy goal that required congressional action, what would it be and why?”

Harris responded, “Well, there’s not just one. I have to be honest with you, Carol. There’s a lot of work that needs to happen.”

The vice president seemed to briefly stumble through her answer.

“But, let’s, let’s — I think that, maybe, part of this point, that I — how I think about it, is we’ve got to get past this era of politics and partisan politics, slowing down what we need to do in terms of progress in our country,” Harris continued. “And that means working across the aisle. I’ve done that before; we did it around — whether it be what we were able to accomplish with the bipartisan infrastructure deal or some of the work that we have done in terms of dealing with gun safety.”

Harris repeated her commitment to reaching across the political aisle to “deal with a number of issues.”

“Whether it be what we need to do in terms of housing and creating legislation that creates incentives for that. What we need to do to reinstate the freedom of the woman to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said. “Whether it be what we need to do to actually invest in a substantial way in the industries of the future, in American-based manufacturing in American-based industries where American workers and union workers have those jobs in a way that is good-paying jobs that gives people the dignity they deserve.”

She added, “All those areas I plan on working across the aisle and with Congress, including the issue of immigration, which we’ve got to fix.”

Jordan Gehrke, a political consultant, posted a photo on X from the town hall of Nackenoff asking Harris her question.

Gehrke wrote, “CNN would have you believe that the Poli-Sci Professor on the left wearing those glasses is undecided.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the post, “That person is more decided than me. Lol.”

Another individual noted that none of CNN’s so-called undecided voters stated they were leaning toward former President Donald Trump.