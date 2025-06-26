Iranian terror suspects snuck in while 'Biden was asleep at the switch'

The number of Iranian nationals arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been steadily climbing since President Trump’s strike on Iranian nuclear sites — but former immigration Judge Andrew Arthur warns it’s not going to die down anytime soon.

A press release from the Department of Homeland Security confirmations that “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 11 Iranian nationals illegally in the United States over the weekend.”

“ICE also arrested a U.S. citizen who threatened to kill ICE law enforcement while harboring an illegal alien from Iran. The weekend arrests reflect the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) commitment to keeping known and suspected terrorists out of American communities,” the press release continued.

“It’s important to note the fact that under the Biden administration between February 2021 and November 2024, which is the last report, we have 1,750 different Iranians were apprehended entering the United States illegally. There were more than 7,000 who were stopped at the ports of entry,” Arthur tells BlazeTV host Jill Savage and Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford.

“Those apprehensions represent a 20-fold increase over the seven-year-period prior to President Biden taking office. So we saw a huge number of Iranians come to the United States,” he continues, “but here’s the much more important danger.”

“At the same time that the Biden administration was releasing millions of aliens apprehended into the United States, 1.9 million others snuck by Border Patrol agents,” he explains, noting that Biden’s lax border policy made it “very easy for the Iranian government to sneak hundreds, thousands, of other assets into this country while the Biden administration was asleep at the switch.”

