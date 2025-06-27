Video shows teens cutting up Pride flags at gay bar during Pride Month — now they're facing hate crime charges

Georgia police said they were able to identify and arrest four teenagers who are facing hate crime charges for cutting up Pride flags at an Atlanta gay bar.

The teenagers were caught on surveillance video cutting up the flags in front of Blake's on the Park, which is located on a square with a rainbow Pride crosswalk design, according to police.

'To come here and actively do a hate crime, during Pride Month, where, you know, everyone is supposed to feel the most safe, it feels just vulgar.'

Investigators said that the video showed them taking photos and videos of themselves committing the vandalism before they rode away on scooters.

Four of the six teenagers were caught by police, three of which were from Dallas, Georgia. The fourth teen was from Taylorsville.

Police charged the four with obstruction, criminal damage to property, prowling, and conspiracy. There are also hate crime charges pending.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Logan Matthison, 17-year-old Geami McCarroll, and 18-year-old Ahmed Mechkouri. The fourth suspect was 16 years old, and his father, Aaron Petus, was cited for failing to supervise his son.

The teens gave conflicting accounts to police, but the 16-year-old admitted to leaving his phone at home, which made police conclude that the vandalism was planned in advance.

Atlanta residents told WAGA-TV that they were shocked by the incident.

"This is a really open and accepting community. And to come here and actively do a hate crime, during Pride Month, where, you know, everyone is supposed to feel the most safe, it feels just vulgar," Julia Tracy said.

Kevin Bergen told WAGA that he was afraid for himself and his partner.

"It's daunting. It's scary for my safety, for my partner's safety," he said. "We live up the street, about seven doors down. There's a lot of reasons to be scared, but, you know, being gay, now especially, we thought it was all over and all good. And now all of a sudden, it's gotten really bad."

Atlanta Pride also condemned the incident.

Police are searching for the other two people allegedly involved in the incident. Snitches may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

