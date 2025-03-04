Colony Ridge will sell to illegal aliens for shockingly low down payment: Project Veritas video

New undercover video from Project Veritas reveals the shocking truth about just how cavalier Colony Ridge associates have been in their selling and lending practices.

Colony Ridge, a massive land development, stretches nearly 34,000 acres in a rural part of Liberty County, Texas, about a half-hour north of Houston. Nicknamed "the world's largest trailer park," Colony Ridge is littered with ramshackle housing, stray animals, dangerously unstable roads, and even fetid water, as Blaze News previously reported.

One of the main reasons for the manifold problems at Colony Ridge is its lax lending and selling protocols. Marketing to Spanish-speaking immigrants — many of whom may be in the U.S. illegally and are therefore less likely to report incidents of crime and exploitation — Colony Ridge Land LLC has apparently provided financing to citizens and foreigners alike whose ability to afford it remains in doubt.

'We'll finance our residential lots [for] as low as 500 bucks down.'

Pretending to be prospective buyers, undercover Project Veritas journalists spoke with two Colony Ridge Land LLC associates: commercial sales agent Justin Chaney and Sandy Moreno, a sales agent from Terrenos Houston, a real estate group tied to Colony Ridge.

According to Moreno, most foreign buyers at Colony Ridge come from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Cuba. When pressed, she confirmed that Colony Ridge also sells to Chinese investors.

One PV journalist also asked Chaney and Moreno about "undocumented" buyers potentially purchasing property in Colony Ridge, and they both indicated that Colony Ridge takes a "don't ask, don't tell" approach in such cases.

"I don’t check anybody’s citizenship status," Chaney replied. "... I don’t mess with that."

"We do not check that," Moreno later reiterated.

"They won’t ask proof — they won’t," she continued, though she added that buyers must be "residents of Texas."

Chaney noted that checking immigration status in such cases is "illegal," and noncitizens do have the same rights to own real estate in America as citizens. Moreno claimed that foreign forms of ID, including passports and driver's licenses from other countries, are acceptable documentation for securing financing.

Still, illegal immigrants often have other issues regarding income and credit that make acquiring a loan difficult. But Colony Ridge Land LLC apparently offers such loose terms for loan approval that many such illegal aliens qualify nonetheless.

"If they financially qualify and they can produce a site plan ... and they can meet the timelines and expectations of our contract and they can afford it ... we’re gonna sell it to 'em," Chaney brags on the PV video.

"We'll finance our residential lots [for] as low as 500 bucks down," he explains.

"We sell to anybody who fits that criteria."

For context, homebuyers across America make an average down payment of approximately $34,000. Texas homebuyers typically put down just over $20,000, according to Robert Dicks, a military veteran who blogs about Texas real estate.

Terrenos Houston will even finance "bulk" sales, Moreno indicated to PV. In response to a question about "50 people in Mexico" looking to settle in Colony Ridge, she replied: "We can negotiate that."

Chaney estimated that about 55,000 people currently live in Colony Ridge, dispersed among 12,600 total "rooftops," an interesting descriptor considering that some homes there are just tents constructed out of tarps and wood.

A year ago, Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader guessed the number of Colony Ridge residents could be as high as 75,000 and told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that "a majority" of them are likely illegal immigrants.

Just last week, border czar Tom Homan and members of various federal agencies made 118 arrests in Colony Ridge as part of ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to address the immigration crisis. Homan later said that during the Colony Ridge raid, they apprehended several dangerous individuals.

"I know there's one that was convicted of either homicide or murder," Homan said. Child sexual predators were likewise arrested, he said.

"A lot of the people we're interested in were located in that area."

Blaze Media has extensively covered the horrendous conditions and questionable lending practices at Colony Ridge. Last year, co-founder Glenn Beck hosted a Blaze Originals documentary about the problems there called "The Real Story of Colony Ridge," which can be seen below.

