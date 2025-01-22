Communist Italian student group hangs effigy of Elon Musk in square where Mussolini's corpse was desecrated

An Italian student group angry at Elon Musk left a threatening message on an effigy of the billionaire tech entrepreneur at the site of the desecration of Benito Mussolini's remains.

Musk has become a target of the left after expressing his support for President Donald Trump and speaking out against the transgender agenda and other left-wing policies.

The student group used the gruesome history of the site to issue a threat to Musk.

A communist student collective called Cambiare Rotta, or "Change Course," hung a fake body filled with garbage upside down at the site where the body of an infamous fascist dictator was desecrated, according to Italian news agency ANSA. They pasted an image of Musk's face on the figure.

Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini was executed by machine gun fire on April 28, 1945, but his body was hung upside down next to that of his mistress and confidantes the next day in front of a gas station at the Piazzale Loreto in Milan. Italian citizens cursed and spat at the corpse and one woman reportedly shot five gunshots into him, one for each of her sons killed in the war.

The student group used the gruesome history of the site to issue a threat to Musk.

"There's always room at Piazzale Loreto, Elon," they wrote.

ANSA posted an image of the Musk effigy on its social media account.

The student group might have been responding to the uproar over a gesture Musk made while speaking to supporters after the presidential inauguration. Many said he appeared to be making a Nazi salute while others defended him as merely making an awkward gesture.

Cambiare Rotta reportedly made headlines for supporting Hezbollah at previous political demonstrations.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!