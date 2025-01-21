Ocasio-Cortez pounces on Anti-Defamation League for defending Elon Musk from Nazi accusations

The Anti-Defamation League put out a statement defending Elon Musk from accusations that he made a Nazi salute, and a left-wing congresswoman immediately assailed the group for it.

Musk made an exuberant gesture twice while speaking at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday. Many accused him of intentionally showing support for white supremacy while others dismissed it as a mistaken gesture.

'It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.'

The ADL released a statement calling on people to tamper down the rhetoric around the "awkward gesture."

"This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge," read the statement.

"In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath," the group added. "This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead."

Rather than heed the call for civility, democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York criticized the ADL for trying to ease the divisiveness.

"Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media.

"People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now," she added. "You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all."

Ocasio-Cortez previously ran afoul of the ADL when she tried to blame another Jewish group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, for the devastating losses for Democrats in the 2024 elections.

Ocasio-Cortez didn't seem to mind continuing to utilize X, the platform owned by Elon Musk, while accusing him of being a Nazi.

