Company accused of colluding with Obama admin to steal, offshore US invention panicked over Glenn Beck interview

Jeff Parker, the CEO of the small Florida-based technology company ParkerVision, spoke to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Jan. 30 to discuss tech giant Qualcomm's alleged theft of one of the most revolutionary patented innovations in U.S. history with the help of elements of the Obama administration — technology that ended up in the hands of Americans' communist Chinese competitors.

It turns out Parker's interview with Beck got under the right people's skin.

Qualcomm, which has contested ParkerVision's allegation that it infringed on ParkerVision's patented technology for roughly 11 years, unsuccessfully filed a court motion on Feb. 4 requesting a gag order against the Florida company.

To the likely chagrin of executives at Qualcomm, Parker appeared again on "The Glenn Beck Program" Monday, doubling down on his previous claims and stating, "We're simply bringing the facts."

Qualcomm's request for a restraining order and preliminary injunction — which mentioned Beck by name numerous times, warned of his "substantial viewership and spher[e] of influence," and demanded that ParkerVision request that Blaze News and other third parties rescind reports incorporating Parker's allegations — contained accusations that ParkerVision issued false and misleading public statements with the apparent intent to influence potential jurors' perceptions of the case, for which a trial date has not yet been set.

The allegations that evidently prickled Qualcomm included Parker's suggestions to Beck that:

between the time that Obama-nominated U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton ordered Qualcomm to negotiate ongoing royalties with ParkerVision in 2014 — following a unanimous jury verdict the previous year "finding that Qualcomm directly and indirectly infringed" upon multiple claims across four asserted patents — and his reversal of the case a month later, there were possible signs that then-President Barack Obama and his Department of Justice got involved. Eric Holder, the attorney general at the time, previously worked at one of Qualcomm's largest lobbying firms, Covington and Burling, and Obama received significant support from Qualcomm's billionaire founder, Irwin Jacobs.

visitor logs for the ParkerVision website supposedly showed significant traffic from elements of the Obama DOJ as well as from the White House around the time of the case's termination by Dalton.

Qualcomm "offshored" ParkerVision's patented technology to China.

Paul Byron, the Obama-appointed U.S. district judge overseeing the case, decided Friday to deny Qualcomm's request, noting that such a restraint on speech is "the most serious and the least tolerable infringement on First Amendment rights." He did, however, seize upon the opportunity to take a number of potshots at ParkerVision.

'That was good to hear.'

For instance, Byron characterized ParkerVision's speech as "noxious" and its media campaign as "distasteful." He also claimed that Qualcomm was "right to complain that ParkerVision's media campaign appears littered with spin, half-truths, and outright lies."

Parker told Beck on Monday, "That was good to hear."

In conversation with Beck Monday, Parker doubled down on his assertion that elements of the DOJ visited the ParkerVision website enough times to raise suspicion.



After once again indicating that "this is something that should be looked into" and shared with the DOJ and the FBI, Beck concluded the interview by inviting representatives from Qualcomm onto the show to present their side of the story.

Blaze News reached out to Qualcomm regarding Parker's claims but did not immediately receive a response.

