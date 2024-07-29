Container of lithium-ion batteries falls off truck, ignites, causing nearly 48-hour shutdown on I-15 between LA and Las Vegas

A fire that ignited following a semi-truck crash along the shoulder of northbound I-15 in San Bernardino County, California, posed such a risk to the area that the highway had to be shut down for nearly two days, leaving travelers stranded for hours.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, a semitruck carrying a container full of six lithium-ion batteries lost control and rolled over near Barstow, California, and the container of batteries soon afterward detached from the truck's flatbed trailer. When first responders arrived on the scene, they noticed that the container had caught fire, presenting an "inherent danger of fire and potential inhalation hazard," California Highway Patrol said.

By 8:30 that morning, authorities had shut down northbound I-15 near the Afton Canyon Road exit, located about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles and some 75 miles away from the Nevada border. Southbound I-15 was likewise closed in the area.

Southbound I-15 was reopened by about 3 p.m. on Friday. One Las Vegas family who had been driving southbound on I-15 to attend a family reunion in California was on the road for 14 grueling hours before reaching their destination. They described the situation as "frustrating" but consider themselves lucky since they had brought water along.

Many on I-15 northbound were not so fortunate. Traffic there had soon backed up so badly that many drivers were diverted to I-40, a detour that would extend their trip by hours. Traffic on the I-40 detour then backed up as well, causing yet further delays.

Meanwhile, emergency crews responded to calls of travelers experiencing medical issues, including heat-related illnesses. There have also been reports of vehicle trouble, including running out of gas.

As first responders assisted those in need, those operating heavy equipment tried for hours to put out the fire or at least move the hazmat container to a safer location.

Finally, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 48 hours after the initial rollover crash, northbound I-15 was reopened. "Crews have worked non-stop through the night to carefully move the hazardous materials container a safe distance away from the roadway. As you resume your travels, take all safety precautions and drive with care to your destination," CHP said.

Even with the situation cleared, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo of Nevada cautioned against "unnecessary travel" in the area.

Blaze News reached out to CHP to ask further questions about the medical emergencies that arose during the I-15 shutdown. A CHP spokesperson told us that there were no fatalities associated with the shutdown and just four people required transport to an area medical facility. All four are currently recovering, he said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!