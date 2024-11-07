Control of the House still hanging in the balance

Although Republicans have won the presidency and regained a majority in the Senate, it remains unclear which party will claim control of the House.

As of this writing, Republicans have secured 206 seats, while Democrats have won 192 seats, according to the Associated Press. Either party will need to win at least 218 of the 435 House seats in order to hold the majority. Currently, 37 seats are yet to be called, which could swing the majority in either direction.

Of the 37 seats, Republicans are leading 17 of them, while Democrats are ahead in 20. Although Democrats are leading in more uncalled races, Republicans only need 12 of the 17 seats to maintain their majority.

'As more results come in, it is clear that, as we have predicted all along, Republicans are poised to have unified government in the White House, Senate, and House.'

Republicans are leading Alaska's only House race, as well as Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, Iowa's 1st Congressional District, Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, Pennsylvania's 7th, 8th, and 9th Congressional Districts, Arizona's 1st, 2nd, and 6th Congressional Districts, and California's 13th, 22nd, 27th, 41st, 45th, and 47th Congressional Districts.

Washington's 4th Congressional District is still uncalled but will go to one of the two Republican candidates due to the ranked-choice voting system.

Democrats are ahead in Washington's 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts, Oregon's 5th and 6th Congressional Districts, California's 9th, 12th, 21st, 26th, 39th, and 49th Congressional Districts, Nevada's 1st, 3rd, and 4th Congressional Districts, Arizona's 4th Congressional District, and Colorado's 8th Congressional District.

Farther east, Democrats are leading in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District, Ohio's 9th Congressional District, North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, Maryland's 6th Congressional District, New York's 4th Congressional District, and Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Speaker Mike Johnson reassured his party, maintaining that he was confident that Republicans would hold their majority.

"This historic election has proven that a majority of Americans are eager for secure borders, lower costs, peace through strength, and a return to common sense," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. "As more results come in, it is clear that, as we have predicted all along, Republicans are poised to have unified government in the White House, Senate, and House."

"House Republicans have been successful in securing critical flips in swing states including Pennsylvania and Michigan, while our battle-tested incumbents have secured re-election from coast to coast," Johnson continued. "The latest data and trends indicate that when all the votes are tabulated, Republicans will have held our majority, even though we faced a map with 18 Biden-won seats."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!