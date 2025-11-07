Ex-cop reportedly dead by suicide after being accused of sex with wife in front of kids, distributing child porn

A former New Jersey cop committed suicide at a state park just months after he and his wife were arrested for allegedly having sex in front of children, according to authorities.

Brian DiBiasi — a former officer with the Hamilton Police Department facing child sexual abuse charges — was found dead on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the Delaware River inside Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to WKXW-FM.

DiBiasi, 40, was a veteran officer, with the department for 21 years.

As Blaze News previously reported, New Jersey State Police arrested DiBiasi and his wife on Jan. 29 in connection with alleged child sex crimes.

The New York Daily News reported that DiBiasi was charged with permitting a child to engage in pornography, sexual conduct with a child by a caretaker, knowingly possessing/viewing/controlling items of child sexual exploitation or abuse, and distribution and storing of child pornography.

Elizabeth DiBiasi — the 43-year-old wife of Brian DiBiasi — was charged with sexual conduct with a child by a caretaker.

At the time of her arrest, Elizabeth was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was released from Monmouth County Jail shortly after their arrest.

Brian DiBiasi was terminated from his job after the charges were filed against him.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said in a statement that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified law enforcement in New Jersey on Jan. 28 that a mobile messaging platform user "allegedly uploaded and distributed unidentified, possibly newly produced or homemade content, specifically, image and video files of suspected child sexual exploitation/abuse material."

"The user allegedly distributed multiple media files containing nude images of his wife in the presence of children," the statement read. "In the chat logs, the suspect allegedly mentioned children being present while he and his wife had sex. The cyber tip line reported a total of 36 files allegedly uploaded from an account belonging to the user."

Law enforcement said they tracked down the online user to the couple's home in Hamilton Township and conducted a raid at the residence on the morning of Jan. 29.

Citing court documents, NJ.com reported in February that Brian DiBiasi admitted to investigators that he was the owner of the mobile messaging platform account and confessed to distributing the files.

Elizabeth DiBiasi denied knowing about the account, according to court documents.

Elizabeth's attorney, Jerome Ballarotto, recently told the New York Post, "Nobody saw this coming. Brian’s case wasn’t that bad, because what he did was not good but it wasn’t nearly as serious as what he was accused of doing. This could have been worked out."

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin declared in January, "Sexual offenses against children are among the most serious crimes we charge. It's especially disturbing when, as in this case, the accused are members of law enforcement."

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin previously stated in a press release, "These actions are not only abhorrent but have also shaken our community’s sense of security and trust in those who are sworn to protect us."

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Police Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

