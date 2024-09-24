Cornell University says criminal charges and suspension possible for anti-Israel rioters who interrupted career fair

Cornell University took a hard line against anti-Israel rioters in a statement about a protest that disrupted a career fair at the college campus in Ithaca, New York.

The Cornell Coalition for Mutual Liberation took responsibility for the demonstration Wednesday meant to prevent college students from getting hired at defense companies involved in the Israel war on Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“We are stopping Cornell University students from going to jobs in genocide. The Coalition for Mutual Liberation would view that as a success,” said CML spokesperson Yihun Stith.

According to a statement from Cornell and videos available on social media, the protest grew violent and intimidating to attendees at the fair.

"Cornell Police officers were pushed and shoved. Guests of the university felt threatened. And students were denied their ability to experience the Career Fair," read a statement from Joel Malina, the vice president for university relations.

"This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of university policy, and illegal," he added.

Malina went on to say that Cornell police were working to identify the students involved and they could face suspension as a consequence, while faculty and staff involved would be referred to human resources.

"These individuals will also be subject to potential criminal charges," Malina added.

Stith said the protesters had been nonviolent and claimed that “no immense cop interaction happened.”

In 2023, a Cornell professor told the board of trustees that faculty there was "extremely anti-Israel" and called on the board to discontinue its efforts to implement DEI policies that could worsen extremism on campus.

