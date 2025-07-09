Was he a spy? Epstein and Maxwell's eerie intel agency connections

Author and investigative researcher Whitney Webb has been studying Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for so long and so intensely that all her work has culminated in a 1,000-page book called “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein.”

“It’s sort of like a meta scandal. You’re looking at someone who had, I guess, for lack of a better metaphor, had his hands in a lot of pies,” Webb tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” adding, “So he was sort of at the center of a lot of scandals, but not necessarily at the top,” she adds.

“Was he a spy?” Glenn asks, curious.

“I think he definitely had intelligence connections, and there’s a lot to suggest that was the case. I think one of the earliest hints we heard of that was having a secretary of labor, Alex Acosta, under Trump, say that one of the reasons he was pressured into giving Epstein a sweetheart deal during his first arrest in Florida was because he had been told by unspecified actors that Epstein belonged to intelligence,” Webb explains.

“But that’s kind of, you know, what exactly does that mean?” she asks herself. “Was he an asset? Was he on the payroll? Which intelligence agency? Multiple intelligence agencies? When you have his close association with someone like Ghislaine Maxwell in the mix, and her father had affiliations with numerous intelligence agencies, you know, it really is an open question.”

Despite Epstein’s name being well known in America, specifically after his apparent suicide, Webb remains one of the only, if not the only, researcher to have dug as deep as she has into who he really he was and what actually happened.

“The silence is very eerie about major aspects of the Epstein case,” Webb tells Glenn, noting that her book ended up being so long because as she was researching, she realized the American public had no idea the breadth of connections Epstein had.

“Banks like the Bank of Credit and Commerce International or BCCI, the scandal that involved, or even things like Iran-Contra. People may have heard the name but don’t really know what it involved,” she explains.

However, much has changed since the days of Epstein.

“Today, I think we’ve moved away from the type of model that Epstein used for sexual blackmail. It’s an era of electronic blackmail, and you don’t even have to do anything wrong. They can just plant it on your devices and play 'gotcha’ that way,” Webb explains, noting that intelligence agencies have gotten “totally out of control.”

“It was originally justified out of wartime necessity during World War and the Nazis. But it never stopped,” she adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.