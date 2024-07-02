'This isn't therapy': Kevin Costner shuts down questions about his ego being too big for 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner shut down questions surrounding his return to "Yellowstone" and allegations about demands he may have made in order to continue making the show.

Costner sat down with "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King, who tried to take a deep dive into the actor's psyche and the reasons behind why he didn't plan on making more episodes of the hit show.

The actor told King that he "loved the show before anybody," and his feelings toward it haven't changed.

"The truth never changes. That love was really strong. The idea of going back; I would do that in a second if I felt that it was something that I could do, wanted to do, I would make, I would make it fit."

However, the 69-year-old host was insistent on figuring out what issues were going on between Costner and "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan writes, directs, and produces the show.

King suggested that the two were in a battle of competing egos, asking, "Whose is bigger, Kevin?" at one point.

'I have no choice, my children are looking at me, so I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward.'

King then relayed allegations to Costner that he has been difficult to work with and has made a series of demands that must be met in order for him to film more episodes of the show:

"The characterization of you isn't necessarily flattering. You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money," she listed. "If it's not that hard, why can't the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that," she continued.

Costner wasn't keen on opening up emotionally to the host.

"This isn't therapy, Gayle. We're not going to discuss this on the show really, honestly."



"I'm a good therapist," King replied jokingly. Costner didn't think the accusations were very funny.

"I've conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way. I've never missed any obligations in my entire career, so the idea is wide open for me. It just happens to be like, can I fall in love with the writing, can I fall in love with the part that wants to go forward?"



Costner announced in a video in late June 2024 that he wouldn't be able to continue with the show after something had "really changed."

"I won't be returning," he added in the announcement.

From one sensitive topic to another, King brought up Costner's high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner after 20 years of marriage.

"You went through a very public divorce, so I am curious about how you're doing ... head-wise and your heart-wise," King asked.



Still very serious, Costner was straightforward in his answer.

"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful, it hurt, but I go forward. I have no choice, my children are looking at me, so I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are," he explained.

Costner just finished production on "Horizon: An American Saga," where he worked with his teenage son Hayes. The Western star called the opportunity to work with his son "a dream come true."

