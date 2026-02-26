'Couldn't read ... road signs': Video shows trucker driving the wrong direction on highway — Sec. Duffy responds

According to a recent video that surfaced on Wednesday, a Missouri driver found himself near a truck driver who was driving on the wrong side of the highway — reportedly for several miles.

X user MolonLabeBTC posted a series of short videos on Wednesday detailing his experience. The first video clearly shows a semi-truck driving into oncoming traffic from the opposite direction.

'We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn't read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck!'

"Eighteen-wheeler going the wrong way down southbound 61. He is on the northbound lanes of 61, going the wrong way," a man can be heard saying in the video. The post reported that the video was captured about five miles north of Troy, just outside St. Louis.

The X user claimed in the caption to the first video that the trucker "nearly hit me head on before I pulled over to my left."

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

He added that the driver was "driving southbound in the northbound lane for about 3 miles." The driver eventually swung over onto the correct side of the highway. The truck appears to have eventually been pulled over by a state trooper.

The user uploaded several more videos of the person he identified as the truck driver. The suspect took out his own phone camera and began filming in return when he realized he was being filmed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the incident, saying, "DISTURBING: We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn't read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck! Thanks to Missouri law enforcement, this dangerous trucker is now out of service."

Secretary Duffy added that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is investigating the alleged carrier, Cargo Transportation LLC.

Blaze News was able to locate a Cargo Transportation LLC registered in Minnesota on the FMCSA registration portal. The USDOT number also appears to match the number on the side panel of the semi-truck in the MolonLabeBTC videos.

According to information that was current as of Wednesday, the USDOT status was listed as "active."

The physical address listed for this business also appears to be in an apartment complex, which is legal, but operators must be able to prove that it is the principal place of operations. According to FMCSA, "A motor carrier may designate as its principal place of business only locations that contain offices of the motor carrier's senior-most management executives, management officials or employees responsible for the administration, management and oversight of safety operations and compliance."

Blaze News left a message at the phone number listed in the company's registration page. Blaze News also reached out to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

